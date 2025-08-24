‘Congrats to the U.S.’—Thomas Muller Accidentally Reveals New USMNT Defender

Thomas Müller: Der Newsbreaker



Jesse Marsch had been talking with Vancouver Whitecaps CB Tristan Blackmon about potentially playing for #CanMNT.



The U.S. didn’t like that.

Müller spilled the beans in his #VANvSTL avail that Blackmon has been called up by the #USMNT pic.twitter.com/BjDOtLQumU