Brogdon, Hauser, and Gill Show Out in UVA-Laden NBA Game

Sunday night's NBA game between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics was a UVA fan's dream. Former Virginia men's basketball stars Malcolm Brogdon and Sam Hauser helped the Celtics to a 112-94 win over the Wizards, who got a nice lift from another former Wahoo in Anthony Gill off the bench.

Gill recorded 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists on 4/6 shooting in just 19 minutes of action for the Wizards. Malcolm Brogdon led Boston's bench unit with 23 points on 6/12 shooting (3/5 from three) and also chipped in two rebounds and four assists. Sam Hauser also knocked down three of his five three-pointers, recording nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes played. All three former Hoos delivered valuable and efficient minutes in their time on the floor.

The best part of the evening was an extended stretch in the second quarter in which Gill, Brogdon, and Hauser were all on the floor at the same time.

Those three weren't the only UVA alums to show out in the NBA on Sunday. Trey Murphy III continued his strong start to his sophomore season of professional ball, getting the start for the Pelicans in their win over the Clippers and dropping 15 points and five rebounds in the process. His three-point shooting has taken a slight dip in the last couple of games. Murphy was formerly the league leader in three-point shooting, but is now shooting 54.3% from three, good for 11th in the NBA. Three spots ahead of him is Sam Hauser in 8th at 55.6%. If you only consider players who have attempted at least 25 threes this season, Murphy would rank second in the entire NBA in three-point percentage.

Ty Jerome has started to see some increased minutes with the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The former UVA point guard made both of his two shot attempts and recorded eight points and an assist in 14 minutes of action for the Warriors in their loss at Detroit on Sunday.

Finally, Mamadi Diakite checked into a game for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season. He checked in with just 18.7 seconds left and recorded no stats. The Cavs have won five games in a row and are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings.

