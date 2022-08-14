Bryce Perkins Makes Case as QB2 for the LA Rams

The former star UVA quarterback delivered a strong performance for the Rams in NFL preseason play. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, Bryce Perkins is looking to take the next step in his professional football career.

Last season, the former Cavalier won a ring as the Rams' third-string quarterback behind starter Matthew Stafford and backup John Wolford. But now, it appears Perkins is making a push to earn the backup job.

In the Rams' first preseason game against the Chargers on Saturday, Perkins played all of the team's offensive snaps and delivered a very impressive performance. Perkins completed 10 of 17 passes for 133 passing yards and two touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 122.9. He also rushed eight times for 39 yards and another touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, Perkins threw a great deep ball to Lance McCutcheon, who broke a couple of tackles and took it to the house for a 60-yard touchdown.

In the third quarter, as UVA fans saw many times during his two seasons as a Wahoo, Perkins called his own number and ran it in himself for a one-yard score.

With a few pass rushers in his face, Perkins connected with McCutcheon again in the back of the end zone for what would be the game-winning touchdown with a little over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Perkins' most electrifying highlight of the game came when he shed multiple tackles in the backfield to avoid a sack and managed to gain quality yardage, showcasing his strength and athleticism.

Perkins' abilities as a runner and playmaker were well-known already, but the throws he made as a pocket passer in this game have generated a great deal of hype and could be the reason Perkins moves up on the depth chart in Los Angeles this season.

