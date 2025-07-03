Connor Shellenberger Named PLL All-Star Starter For Second Straight Year
Connor Shellenberger’s legacy continues to grow in the Premier Lacrosse League as he was recently named a PLL All-Star starter for the second straight year. Shellenberger is the only Virginia player to be named an All-Star player this year, despite Thomas McConvey sitting at ten goals on the season, tied for the second most among midfielders. The PLL All-Star weekend will occur July 4th and 5th, with the All-Star game on the 5th.
Despite starting the year with only two points in the season opener against the Chaos, Shellenberger quickly bounced back. A day later, the Charlottesville native posted two goals and an assist before posting a monster three-goal, four-assist outing against the Whipsnakes two weeks later in Philadelphia.
The game started with Shellenberger assisting Dickson off the opening faceoff, as he went on to assist Xander Dickson on a total of three occasions. Their connection in the pros is a perfect continuation of their college days at Virginia, where Shellenberger proved vital to helping Dickson break the single-season UVA goal record in 2023 with 61. That same year, Shellenberger recorded 54 assists.
A week later, Shellenberger dropped a goal and two assists in a 17-9 win against the Waterdogs before dropping two goals and an assist against the Archers, powering the Atlas to a 3-2 record and at the top of the Eastern Conference, headed into the All-Star break.
Through the first half of the regular season, Shellenberger has amassed nine goals and nine assists with his 18 points tied for 4th best with fellow linemate and 2024 PLL MVP Jeff Teat. Shellenberger is on track to surpass his stats from 2024, which saw him drop 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points last year.
Shellenberger’s second All-Star appearance adds to his list of accolades throughout his lacrosse career.
Shellenberger originally entered Virginia as the No. 1 recruit and, after a redshirt year, helped the Cavaliers to a 2021 National Championship that saw him score four goals and add two assists in the Championship game against Maryland and earn the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.
At the end of his career, Shellenberger became the only Virginia player ever to be named a four-time USILA All-American. He departed Charlottesville with 323 points, the most in Virginia history, and holds the ACC assist record with 192. Shellenberger also leaves Virginia with the most points in the NCAA Tournament throughout a career with 67 as he helped lead the Cavaliers to three Championship Weekend appearances.
In his final year, Shellenberger led the Cavaliers to Championship Weekend after scoring a double overtime game winning goal against Johns Hopkins before falling to Maryland in the semifinals. That year, he finished with 32 goals and 52 assists.
To relieve Shellenberger's OT winner: Connor Shellenberger Scores Double Overtime Winner to Lift Virginia Over Johns Hopkins
In last year's All-Star game, Shellenberger scored the opening goal which saw him drop Jack Rowlett with a quick change of direction before finding nylon.
The PLL All-Star game is Saturday, July 5th, at 1 pm ET and can be watched on ESPN or streamed on ESPN+.