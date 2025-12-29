Predicting Where Virginia Will Be Ranked In The Latest AP Poll

With teams getting back from the holiday break, college basketball takes a sharp turn as it enters a critical period of the season: conference play. This is where we see some of the best basketball and a renewal of rivals across the country, and top matchups every single day. With conference play just days away, the AP Poll will come out on Monday and have new rankings despite not a lot of basketball being played over the past week.

Virginia’s No.21 ranking likely doesn’t change too much despite being 11-1 on the season. Virginia defeated American University emphatically in a 95-51 victory. The Hoos will be back in action on Wednesday against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers have been playing stellar basketball, sharing the ball and playing elite on offense and giving the teams fits. They have scored 80 points in 11 of their 12 games this season. They are able to do so because of how deep their roster is, and defenses can’t key in on one player. They have to make sure they guard everybody.

Despite the ranking likely not changing, Virginia has proven they are a top 15 team with wins over Northwestern, Dayton, Maryland, and Texas. The Hoos have been controlling games and using their lethal offense to pull away from opponents and impose their will. They have looked unbeatable in the early and look like one of the best teams in college basketball. The Hoos are done with their nonconference slate and look ahead to ACC play.

Preparing for the ACC

Dec 22, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket as American University Eagles guard Madden Collins (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It doesn’t get much better than preparing for ACC basketball for the Hoos, who are looking forward to the action. There are a number of elite players in the conference that the Cavaliers will face this season, including Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr, North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, Duke's Cameron Boozer, NC State's Darrion Williams, Miami's Shelton Henderson, and many more. The Hoos will have to come prepared and be ready for all of the elite talent in the ACC every night. It could make or break their season and get them to where they want to be. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about prepping for conference play.

"Yeah, we've watched, you know, each of the teams play. You know, we haven't studied each team, but we've watched each of the teams play, and there's already been preparation going on. I do it differently from most. I don't assign one team to one coach. We're all involved, no different than our players are all involved. And so, everyone's involved in some form or fashion regarding the scout. I just believe personally, I've always done it that way as a head coach. I've just seen it done the other way, and it's really successful the other way, too, where one guy has a scout, and he's in charge of everything. I just like the aspect that our staff is a team, no different than our players, and I want everybody, you know, pulling their weight and, you know, being involved in the preparation so we can discuss things and everybody's not thinking ahead to the next game,” said Odom.

“They're involved in what's going on at the moment. We're asking our players to be present. We want our coaches to be present as well. We'll come back on the 26th. We'll practice late that evening, just to get the guys sweating again and back in the gym together and around one another, and then, you know, the prep will begin that night, and then we'll get ready for, you know, what's to come right after that. But we focus on one game at a time, and we don't move forward, no different than any other coaching staff, probably, you know, so we'll be ready."

Virginia sounds ready and prepared to make some noise and get even more on the national radar this season. The Cavaliers, while often overlooked, are a brand in the sport of college basketball and have shown they are one of the better-run programs in the country. It has allowed them to land elite prospects and be consistently in the NCAA tournament conversation, especially under former head coach Tony Bennett. It is a little bit different with a new head coach in Odom, but the Hoos look explosive and a team that will be around for a while.



