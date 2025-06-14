Denny McCarthy Lone Hoo to Make the US Open Cut at Oakmont
The thick roughs and slippery greens of Oakmont Country Club have not disappointed at the 125th rendition of the US Open. After two days of golf, Denny McCarthy is the lone Cavalier advancing into the weekend, with Ben James, Bryan Lee, Austen Truslow, and George Duangmanee missing the cut.
The lone Cavalier with an official PGA Tour card, McCarthy, came out firing on Thursday and shot a 70 for even par. McCarthy picked up back-to-back birdies on his final two holes, which shot him up the leaderboard headed into the second day.
On Friday, success didn't come as easy for McCarthy. Starting on the back nine, he bogeyed the tenth hole before bogeying the 13th and 18th to quickly bring him to +3. In need of an answer, McCarthy responded with a birdie on two but bogeyed two of the next three holes as he finished the day four over and four over on the tournament.
Although four-over is frequently a score that is not enough to qualify for the weekend, at Oakmont, it's more than enough, with McCarthy making it to the weekend three strokes clear of the projected seven over the cut line. It's a projected cut line as play was halted at 8:15 PM on Friday due to severe weather conditions, meaning a few players did not finish their rounds.
McCarthy sits tied for 23rd headed into Saturday, with his tee time and pairing yet to be announced or determined.
As for other Hoos, Ben James led the charge, as he shot a +8 over the two days as he's expected to miss the cut by one stroke. The Milford, Connecticut native shot five over on day one before shooting a three-over on Friday that included an outstanding eagle on the 17th hole. Additionally, his Friday scorecard lit up like a Christmas tree as he recorded one double bogey, six bogeys, three birdies, and one eagle.
After James came Austen Truslow, who shot 13 over par and missed the cut by six strokes, on a positive note for Truslow, he picked up four birdies over the two days, leaving him with some positives as he departs Oakmont.
Bryan Lee and George Duangmanee rounded out the Hoos, with Lee shooting 16 over par while Oakmont thoroughly humbled Duangmanee as he shot a +35 over two days, putting him in last place.
Despite the final ranking, it should be noted that getting to compete in a major Championship is an achievement within itself as Duangmanee played some of his best golf to qualify for the US Open as he shot a 5-under 135 over 36 holes for a second-place finish at his qualifying site.
His struggles saw him receive articles by both ESPN and the New York Times showing how his tough performance displayed only a fraction of the difficulty that is Oakmont Country Club during a US Open weekend.
Despite the tough outing, Duangmanee drew positives from the experience.
"I'm really positive about just being here and excited for the confidence I can get from it," Duangmanee said to ESPN.
Denny McCarthy will look to represent Virginia on Saturday as he will look to make a charge up the leaderboard. His tee time is yet to be determined.