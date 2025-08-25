Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction, Odds for US Open First Round
Monday night’s US Open action on the women’s side wraps up with world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva taking on American Alycia Parks at 9 p.m. EST.
Andreeva is set as the favorite to win this match – and rightfully so after her showing at Wimbledon – but Parks isn’t nearly as big of an underdog as some of the other players facing the top-ranked stars in Round 1.
Parks is making her third US Open appearance, but she’s still in search of her first match win in New York. Can she get it done on Monday night?
Let’s take a look at the odds, each player's history at the US Open and my prediction for this first-round match.
Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva Odds
Moneyline
- Alycia Parks: +450
- Mirra Andreeva: -650
Total
- 19.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 25
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
Alycia Parks US Open History
Parks participated in the US Open in 2021 and 2023, losing in the first round both times. She has not fared well at any Grand Slam in her career, posting just one third-round appearance (the 2024 Australian Open).
This year, she went to the second round of the French Open and lost in the first round of Wimbledon. She’ll look to pull off a massive upset on Monday night.
Mirra Andreeva US Open History
Andreeva has not had a ton of success at the US Open in two appearances. She’s been knocked out in the second round both times, although she has performed well in Grand Slams this year.
Andreeva made the quarterfinals in both the French Open and at Wimbledon, and she made the fourth round of the Australian Open. The No. 5 player in the world is just 18 years old, so she has a lot of room to grow in the coming years.
Alycia Parks vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the latest betting odds, Andreeva has a 86.67 percent chance to advance to the second round at the US Open.
These two players have never faced each other before, but Andreeva is already the more accomplished player, especially at these Grand Slam events. She has as many quarterfinal appearances (three) as Clark has appearances in the second round.
I’d be surprised to see Andreeva lose in Round 1, but she only has two wins in four career US Open matches. Could that open the door for Clark to hang around?
Parks did upset Karolina Muchova in the first round of the French Open this year, but she fell flat in her first-round match at Wimbledon. I think the safest bet in this match is taking Andreeva to win in straight sets at -330.
She has not dropped a set at a major unless she lost the match since the Australian Open.
Pick: Andreeva in Straight Sets (-330 at DraftKings)
