Former Wahoos Hunter & Brogdon Shine on NBA Saturday Night

Two of the greatest players in the history of the Virginia men's basketball program had themselves a night on Saturday in the NBA, as both Malcolm Brogdon and De'Andre Hunter had standout performances for their respective teams.

Hunter dropped 25 points on 10/16 shooting from the floor, two three-pointers, and 3/3 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds and two assists as the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 122-118 on Saturday. Hunter is now averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games, including five games with at least 20 points during that stretch.

Up in Toronto, Malcolm Brogdon helped the Boston Celtics win their ninth-straight game by recording his tenth-consecutive game in double figures. Brogdon recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He was 8/16 from the floor and 3/5 from three-point range to lead the Celtics to a 106-104 road win over the Raptors. Brogdon has been on a tear since the start of the New Year, making a solid case to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year and helping the Celtics strengthen their position as the best team in the NBA.

