Former Wahoos Hunter & Brogdon Shine on NBA Saturday Night

De'Andre Hunter had 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 23 on Saturday night in the NBA
Two of the greatest players in the history of the Virginia men's basketball program had themselves a night on Saturday in the NBA, as both Malcolm Brogdon and De'Andre Hunter had standout performances for their respective teams. 

Hunter dropped 25 points on 10/16 shooting from the floor, two three-pointers, and 3/3 from the free throw line. He added four rebounds and two assists as the Atlanta Hawks fell to the Charlotte Hornets 122-118 on Saturday. Hunter is now averaging a career-high 15.8 points per game and has scored in double figures in 11-straight games, including five games with at least 20 points during that stretch.

Up in Toronto, Malcolm Brogdon helped the Boston Celtics win their ninth-straight game by recording his tenth-consecutive game in double figures. Brogdon recorded 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. He was 8/16 from the floor and 3/5 from three-point range to lead the Celtics to a 106-104 road win over the Raptors. Brogdon has been on a tear since the start of the New Year, making a solid case to be named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year and helping the Celtics strengthen their position as the best team in the NBA. 

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

