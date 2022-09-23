Justin Anderson Signs With Indiana Pacers

Former UVA men's basketball star Justin Anderson will begin his seventh NBA season with the Indiana Pacers. After spending the better part of this offseason as a free agent, Anderson was re-signed by the Indiana Pacers as part of a series of roster moves on Friday. The Pacers waived Bennie Boatwright, Gabe York, and David Stockton and signed Langston Galloway, Norvel Pelle, and Justin Anderson.

The Indiana Pacers became the sixth different NBA landing spot for Anderson last season, as he signed three different ten-day contracts with the organization in January and March. In 13 appearances, including six starts, Anderson averaged 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in just over 20 minutes played per game.

Anderson also started in 11 games for Indiana's G League affiliate - the Fort Wayne Mad Ants - averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and earning All-NBA G League First Team honors.

In three years at the University of Virginia, Anderson was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year (2014) and an All-ACC and All-American selection in 2015 before being selected with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, Anderson has lived the life of an NBA journeyman, playing for the Mavericks, 76ers, Hawks, Nets, Cavaliers, and Pacers as well as a number of G League teams along the way.

Now, Anderson will look to carve out a role for himself on a Pacers team eager for offensive production after the departure of another former Wahoo, Malcolm Brogdon, to the Boston Celtics.

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Falls at No. 17 Notre Dame 1-0

Game Preview: Virginia Football at Syracuse

Triple-Overtime Thriller: The Last Time Virginia Played Syracuse

Virginia Makes Top Seven for Four-Star PG Elmarko Jackson

San Francisco 49ers Sign Kurt Benkert to Practice Squad

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back, Downs American 2-0

Mamadi Diakite Signs Training Camp Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers