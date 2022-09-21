Virginia Makes Top Seven for Four-Star PG Elmarko Jackson

This week continues to be a frantic one for the Virginia men's basketball program on the recruiting front.

The Cavaliers have made the cut list for another target in the class of 2023. Four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT) announced his top seven schools on Wednesday morning and included Virginia along with a loaded list of other potential suitors: Texas, Notre Dame, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas, and Miami.

UVA was one of nearly 30 programs to offer Jackson this summer, extending a scholarship offer on June 23rd, and the Cavaliers have continued to stay in the mix as Jackson cut his list to 11 schools in August and is now down to a final seven.

So far, Jackson has taken one official visit to Miami and is scheduled to take official visits to Kansas and Texas this month and Notre Dame on October 30th. According to On3's Joe Tipton, Jackson plans to take his fifth and final official visit to Virginia, but that visit is not scheduled yet.

“Coach Tony Bennett is a really good coach," Jackson told On3. "He played at the highest level in the NBA where I want to play. He played point guard, the same position as me. I feel like he’s got the knowledge more so in that type of field than some of these other coaches have when it comes to getting to the NBA at that point guard spot.”

Jackson, a 6'3" guard, is a consensus four-star prospect and 247Sports ranks him as the No. 18 overall recruit in the class of 2023 as well as the No. 4 point guard in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut.

Jackson plans to complete his five official visits and then make a decision before the start of his high school basketball season in mid-November.

UVA basketball recruiting roundup

Jackson's announcement is the latest in a flurry of recruiting activity in the last few days for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers. One of UVA's targets in the class of 2023, Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday night. But, George Washington III (Dayton, OH), a player who decommitted from Ohio State earlier this month, is now strongly considering Virginia and has the Cavaliers in his top five.

Meanwhile, Richmond four-star Davin Cosby Jr. has UVA in his final four and is set to announce his college decision on Saturday, September 24th. The Cavaliers are also still in the mix for four-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA), though he has yet to visit UVA.

Virginia would like to land at least one more commit in the class of 2023 to join four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), who announced his commitment to UVA last Wednesday.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

