San Francisco 49ers Sign Kurt Benkert to Practice Squad

Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco.

The former UVA quarterback was signed to the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, as first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Benkert, who ended his UVA career as the program's single-season record holder in passing yards and total offense - records which have since been broken by both Bryce Perkins and Brennan Armstrong - originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, but did not see any action in a game as he bounced between the active roster, the practice squad, and the injured reserve before finally getting waived by Atlanta on February 18th, 2021.

Benkert signed with the Green Bay Packers in May 2021 and was placed on their practice squad before the start of the season. In December of 2021, Benkert finally got his first chance to see the field, as he was elevated to to the active roster due to backup Jordan Love being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On December 12th, 2021, Benkert made his NFL debut as he kneeled the ball twice to close out Green Bay's win over the Chicago Bears.

Benkert was released by the Packers in June 2022 and was left without a job until this week, when an opportunity opened up due to the injury of San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance, who had to undergo season-ending ankle surgery. In need of a third quarterback for their practice squad, the 49ers worked out several quarterbacks this week, including Mike Glennon, AJ McCarron, Kevin Hogan, and Garrett Gilbert, but it was Kurt Benkert who won the job.

Benkert will serve as San Francisco's third quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who ascended back to his previous starting role for the 49ers, and backup Brock Purdy.

