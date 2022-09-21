Skip to main content
San Francisco 49ers Sign Kurt Benkert to Practice Squad

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers Sign Kurt Benkert to Practice Squad

Former UVA quarterback Kurt Benkert has found a new home in the NFL
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kurt Benkert is headed to San Francisco.

The former UVA quarterback was signed to the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, as first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Benkert, who ended his UVA career as the program's single-season record holder in passing yards and total offense - records which have since been broken by both Bryce Perkins and Brennan Armstrong - originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, but did not see any action in a game as he bounced between the active roster, the practice squad, and the injured reserve before finally getting waived by Atlanta on February 18th, 2021. 

Benkert signed with the Green Bay Packers in May 2021 and was placed on their practice squad before the start of the season. In December of 2021, Benkert finally got his first chance to see the field, as he was elevated to to the active roster due to backup Jordan Love being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On December 12th, 2021, Benkert made his NFL debut as he kneeled the ball twice to close out Green Bay's win over the Chicago Bears. 

Benkert was released by the Packers in June 2022 and was left without a job until this week, when an opportunity opened up due to the injury of San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance, who had to undergo season-ending ankle surgery. In need of a third quarterback for their practice squad, the 49ers worked out several quarterbacks this week, including Mike Glennon, AJ McCarron, Kevin Hogan, and Garrett Gilbert, but it was Kurt Benkert who won the job. 

Benkert will serve as San Francisco's third quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo, who ascended back to his previous starting role for the 49ers, and backup Brock Purdy. 

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back, Downs American 2-0

Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State, What's Next for Virginia?

Mamadi Diakite Signs Training Camp Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers

UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III

Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer freshman forward Andy Sullins celebrates after scoring his first-career goal.
All Sports

UVA Men's Soccer Bounces Back, Downs American 2-0

By Matt Newton
Four-star guard Taison Chatman announced his commitment to Ohio State.
Basketball

Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State, What's Next for Virginia?

By Matt Newton
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Mamadi Diakite (12) runs down the court against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Pro Hoos

Mamadi Diakite Signs Training Camp Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers

By Matt Newton
Injury report for Virginia safety Antonio Clary and receiver Billy Kemp IV.
Football

UVA Football: Injury Report on Antonio Clary and Billy Kemp

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard George Washington III has released his top five.
Basketball

Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III

By Matt Newton
Five-star attackman Kyle Colsey announced his commitment to the Virginia men's lacrosse program.
Lacrosse

Five-Star Attackman Kyle Colsey Commits to Virginia Lacrosse

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's golf wins Streamsong Invitational in Bowling Green, Florida
All Sports

UVA Men's Golf Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History

By Matt Newton
Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has announced a date for his college decision.
Basketball

Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

By Matt Newton