Mamadi Diakite Signs Training Camp Deal With Cleveland Cavaliers

Mamadi Diakite is a Cavalier once again.

The former UVA men's basketball star is getting his next opportunity in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who signed Diakite to a training camp deal on Tuesday as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

This will be the third stop in the NBA for Diakite, who signed with the Milwaukee Bucks as an undrafted free agent in 2020 following a decorated five-year career at UVA that saw him lead the Cavaliers to national title 2019. Diakite spent the majority of his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Bucks, but was a full member of the roster when Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA Finals.

Diakite also appeared in 12 G League games for the Lakeland Magic during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 18.5 points per game, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game to lead the Magic to the G League Championship. Diakite was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

The Bucks waived Diakite last September and he was claimed by the Oklahoma City Thunder two days later, reuniting him with former UVA teammate Ty Jerome. Unfortunately, Diakite then suffered a hip fracture that forced him to miss nearly three months of the season. Diakite ended up signing three separate 10-day contracts with the Thunder throughout the 2021-2022 season, appearing in 13 games overall, including three starts.

Through the first two seasons of his NBA career, Diakite has appeared in 27 total games, averaging 12.2 minutes, 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

This latest opportunity with the Cavaliers could provide Diakite with a solid chance to make an NBA roster, as Cleveland only has 12 players on its roster who have fully guaranteed contracts. However, as Hoops Rumors reported on Tuesday, it appears that Diakite's contract is a non-guaranteed Exhibit 9 deal, which means that if Diakite does not make Cleveland's roster after training camp, he is not likely to be placed on roster of the franchise's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.

So, Diakite could potentially earn himself a spot on Cleveland's roster during training camp, or he will find himself a free agent again and will have to wait for his next NBA opportunity.

