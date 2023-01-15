Skip to main content
Malcolm Brogdon Scores 30 Off the Bench in Celtics' Win Over Hornets

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Brogdon had his best game in a Celtics uniform with a season-high 30 points, continuing his stretch of seven-straight games in double figures
  Author:
  Publish date:

Malcolm Brogdon is on a tear. 

After a enduring a stretch of poor performances to end 2022, Brogdon flipped the switch to start calendar year 2023. Over his last seven games, Brogdon is averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. He is shooting 53.7% from the floor, 56.3% from three-point range, and 96.3% from the free throw line during that stretch and has scored in double figures in each of those seven games. 

Brogdon's play reached an apex on Saturday night, as he had perhaps his best game in a Celtics uniform, tallying a season-high 30 points on 11/17 shooting, including 4/6 from beyond the arc, to go along with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal to help the Boston Celtics pick up a 122-106 road win over the Charlotte Hornets. Fittingly, Brogdon was dubbed the Player of the Game by the Celtics.

Thanks in large part to Malcolm Brogdon's tremendous play off the bench over the last few weeks, the Celtics have won each of their last six games, strengthening their position as the best team in the NBA with a league-leading 32-12 record. Brogdon and the Celtics will look to make it seven in a row when they face the Hornets again in Charlotte on Monday afternoon. 

