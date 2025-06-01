Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome, a member of Virginia's 2019 NCAA National Championship team, is now an unrestricted free agent after the Cleveland Cavaliers season ended in a 4-1 series loss to the now Eastern Conference Champion Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In ESPN's recent free agent rankings, Jerome was listed as the 15th best player, being listed as a fringe starter but a top reserve, as showcased by Jerome placing 3rd in the NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.
In Cleveland last year, Jerome averaged 12.5 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds, showing his potential impact off the bench as he played in a career-high 70 games for the Cavaliers. In addition, Jerome shot 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from range, which are both career bests.
In Cleveland's opening-round matchup against the Miami Heat, Jerome delivered a blistering 28-point performance in game one while shooting 66.7% overall and 62.5% from deep to go along with five rebounds and three assists. After that, Jerome went on to score double-digits three more times in the NBA playoffs, showcasing his ability as a potent off-the-bench impact player.
Now entering his seventh season, here are three potential landing spots for the former Hoo:
Orlando Magic
After Jerome's breakout season in Cleveland, he is expected to receive a massive contract, meaning some teams may struggle to afford him. One team that can afford him is the Orlando Magic, who could also use an elite shooter to bolster its roster after falling to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Adding Jerome would provide an offensive uptick for the Magic's backcourt, which Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anthony Black are currently set to lead next season.
San Antonio Spurs
Another team in league for Jerome is the San Antonio Spurs who haven't made the playoffs since the 2019 season. On the positive side, the Spurs already have their star franchise player in Victor Wembanyama; all they need to do now is build around him.
De'Aaron Fox was a start to building the Spurs backcourt, while the addition of Jerome and a few others this offseason and a top-ten selection in the NBA draft could go a long way to bringing San Antonio back to the promised land.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Another option for Jerome would be to remain in Cleveland, although he'd likely have to take a pay cut as it will be difficult for the Cavs to pick up his current expected contract. As for positives, staying in Cleveland would provide Jerome with a win-now option while also playing in a city he has proven he can thrive in alongside fellow former Virginia teammate De'Andre Hunter.
Jerome's expected contract is estimated to be similar to Boston Celtics player Payton Pritchard, who is currently on a four-year 30 million dollar deal.
With NBA free agency to begin on July 6th, time will only tell where Jerome ends up for his seventh professional season.