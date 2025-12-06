How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Dayton: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Virginia is red hot coming into today's game vs Dayton. The Cavaliers destroyed Texas on the road Wednesday night and now they will look to get a win in Charlotte today vs the Flyers.

Virginia meets Dayton for the first time since 2018.



• UVA is 1-1 on neutral courts, winning 83-78 vs. Northwestern and losing 80-73 vs. Butler at the Greenbrier.



• UVA’s Ryan Odom (2023-25) and Dayton’s Anthony Grant (2006-09) each served as head coach at VCU.



• UVA has scored 80 or more points in seven games.



• The Cavaliers are 4-5 at the former Time Warner Cable Arena and current Spectrum Center.



• UVA meets first Atlantic 10 opponent since 2021-22 when the Cavaliers fell 52-51 to St. Bonaventure in the third round of the NIT.



Here is how you can watch and listen to today's game:

Date / Time: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 / Noon



Site: Charlotte, N.C. / Spectrum Center (17,500)



TV: ESPN2; Online: ESPN.com/watch



Doug Sherman (pxp), Randolph Childress (analyst)



Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network



John Freeman & Jimmy Miller



Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (384),



SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM974)

Offense is Rolling

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) shoots a three point basket against Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The offense for the Cavaliers is rolling heading into this game, as evidenced by their performance on Wednesday night.

Here are some key stats to know:

Virginia is averaging a school-record 28 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08.

• UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in three contests.

• UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio).

• UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018.

• UVA has made 11 of more 3-pointers in five games, including a season-high 15 vs. Queens, and is shooting 37.9 percent (85 of 224) from 3-point range overall.

• Jacari White leads the team with 19 3-pointers, while Malik Thomas has 13 and Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis have 12 each, respectively.

Virginia ranks fourth nationally in offensive rebounds (16.3 rpg), 16th in rebounds (43.4 rpg) and 26th in rebound margin (10.4).

• UVA is 6-0 when out-rebounding its opponent.

• The Cavaliers have 49 or more rebounds in four games, out-rebounding Hampton (49-25), NCCU (48-34), Rider (49-32), Marshall (38-35) and Northwestern (49-25).

• UVA has 20 or more offensive rebounds in three games, including 20 or more in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since November of 2007 (25 at Penn and 20 against Seton Hall).

Can UVA pick up a win today?

