Trey Murphy Puts on a Show, Notches First Career Double-Double

Trey Murphy III is looking like more and more of a superstar seemingly every time he steps on the floor.

This time, Murphy recorded his first-career double-double to lead the Pelicans to a 124-110 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in New Orleans and the former Wahoo had several highlight plays along the way, each one more impressive than the last.

With Zion Williamson out, Murphy got the start and kicked off the night with a pair of catch-and-shoot threes from the right wing in the opening few minutes of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Murphy flexed his range even further, pulling up and draining a three from the logo near midcourt.

Late in the first half, Murphy showed his two-way abilities as he rotated over and swatted Zach Lavine's shot before taking the ball down the floor and dunking over the 6'10" Nikola Vucevic in transition.

And just for good measure, Murphy added a powerful putback dunk over Andre Drummond off of his own missed shot during the third quarter.

For the game, Murphy finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1 block. He shot 7/9 from the floor and 5/6 from downtown in a performance that was as efficient as it was electrifying.

The most important moment of Murphy's night did not happen on the floor. At the end of the postgame press conference, Murphy said he would like to dedicate his performances in the last two games to the three Virginia football players who lost their lives in the shooting at UVA on Sunday night, including Lavel Davis Jr., who Murphy said was "a good friend of mine." Murphy then asked everyone to pray for the families of the victims.

You can watch the press conference with Murphy in the video below; he speaks on the shooting at UVA at the 6:50 mark.

All class from Trey Murphy III, who, after a career night, wanted to call attention to the tragedy at the University of Virginia.

