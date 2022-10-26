Skip to main content

Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

The former Wahoo dropped 22 points and didn't miss a single shot in New Orleans' 113-111 victory over Dallas
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Pelicans were missing three starters when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came to town on Tuesday night. 

But that was no problem for Trey Murphy III and the Pels. 

Murphy slid into the starting lineup and delivered a perfect performance. That's not even an exaggeration. Murphy scored 22 points on a perfect 8/8 shooting from the field, 4/4 from the three-point line, and 2/2 from the free throw line to lead the Pelicans to a 113-111 victory over the Mavericks. 

Without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones, the Pels were still able to outlast MVP candidate Luka Doncic (37 points, 11 rebounds) and the Mavs. Murphy, a 2021 NBA first round draft pick out of the University of Virginia, was New Orleans' leading scorer with 22 points and also had five rebounds, one assist, and one steal. 

His 22 points are the most by any player in the NBA without missing a shot so far this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Have yourself a night, Trey Murphy III. 

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Junior forward Philip Horton celebrates after scoring a goal for the Virginia men's soccer team against Notre Dame.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena following the Blue-White Scrimmage.
Basketball

Four-Star Recruit Schedules Official Visit to Virginia

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Jay Woolfolk attempts a pass against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Miami

By Matt Newton
Forward Ben Vander Plas holds the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Ben Vander Plas

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
Basketball

Kihei Clark Named to Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr. celebrates after making a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Football

ACC Names Chico Bennett Jr. Defensive Lineman of the Week for 2nd Time

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) catches the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Storm Duck (29) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. North Carolina

By Matt Newton
The Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against Notre Dame at Memorial Gymnasium.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Beats Notre Dame 3-0, Earns First ACC Sweep Since 2019

By Kathleen Boyce