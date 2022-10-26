Trey Murphy Shoots Perfect 8/8 to Lead Pelicans Over Mavericks

The New Orleans Pelicans were missing three starters when Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks came to town on Tuesday night.

But that was no problem for Trey Murphy III and the Pels.

Murphy slid into the starting lineup and delivered a perfect performance. That's not even an exaggeration. Murphy scored 22 points on a perfect 8/8 shooting from the field, 4/4 from the three-point line, and 2/2 from the free throw line to lead the Pelicans to a 113-111 victory over the Mavericks.

Without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones, the Pels were still able to outlast MVP candidate Luka Doncic (37 points, 11 rebounds) and the Mavs. Murphy, a 2021 NBA first round draft pick out of the University of Virginia, was New Orleans' leading scorer with 22 points and also had five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

His 22 points are the most by any player in the NBA without missing a shot so far this season.

Have yourself a night, Trey Murphy III.

