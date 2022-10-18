Skip to main content

UVA in the NBA: Nine Wahoos on NBA Rosters on Opening Night

Nine former Virginia men's basketball players are on NBA rosters to start the 2022-2023 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-2023 NBA season begins on Tuesday night with a pair of opening-night games between Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. As the National Basketball Association commences its 77th season, there are nine former Virginia men's basketball players who are currently on NBA rosters on standard contracts or two-way deals.

Here's a quick snapshot of each former Wahoo in the NBA:

Malcolm Brogdon - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) dribbles the ball during the second half of a game against the Toronto Raptors at the TD Garden.

Experience: 7th NBA Season (UVA '16)

Salary: $22,600,000

Depth Chart Position: 2nd Point Guard/2nd Shooting Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.2 rpg, 44.8% FG, 31.2% 3pt FG

Mamadi Diakite - Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers Mamadi Diakite (21) during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '20)

Salary: $509,891 (Two-Way)

Depth Chart Position: 5th Center/Third Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 53.2% FG

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Capital One Arena.

Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '16) - Gill played professionally in Turkey and Russia from 2016-2020

Salary: $1,836,090

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 53.2% FG

Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center.

Experience: 9th NBA Season (UVA '14)

Salary: $18,642,857

Depth Chart Position: Starting Shooting Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 45.2% FG, 46.6% 3pt FG

Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) attempts a three-point basket Toronto Raptors during the second half at the TD Garden.

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)

Salary: $1,637,966

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Small Forward/5th Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 46.0% FG, 43.2% 3pt FG

De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) poses for a photo at Hawks Media Day.

Experience: 4th NBA Season (UVA '19)

Salary: $9,835,881 - this is the final year of Hunter's rookie contract. He will begin to make $23.7 million per year next season as part of his contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks. 

Depth Chart Position: Starting Small Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2% FG, 37.9% 3pt FG

Ty Jerome - Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Ty Jerome (10)dribbles away from Los Angeles Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (14) after stealing the ball during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

Experience: 4th NBA season (UVA '19)

Salary: $508,891 (Two-Way with Warriors), $4,220,057 (owed from Houston Rockets for final year of rookie contract)

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Point Guard

2021-2022 Stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 rpg, 37.8% FG, 29.0% 3pt FG

Braxton Key - Detroit Pistons

Braxton Key playing for the Detroit Pistons.

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '20)

Salary: $502,080 (Two-Way)

Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 45.8% FG

Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) in the first half at the AT&T Center.

Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)

Salary: $3,206,520

Depth Chart Position: 2nd Small Forward

2021-2022 Stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 39.4% FG, 38.2% 3pt FG

Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Overview of Davenport Field at Disharoon Park during the Virginia Cavaliers baseball game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Baseball

2023 Virginia Baseball Schedule Released

By Matt Newton
Four-star point guard Travis Perry has received an offer from the Virginia men's basketball program.
Basketball

Virginia Offers Sharpshooting Four-Star Point Guard

By Matt Newton
Donovan Mitchell and Mamadi Diakite look on during the Cleveland Cavaliers preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Pro Hoos

Mamadi Diakite Rejoins Cleveland Cavaliers on Two-Way Contract

By Matt Newton
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) poses for a photo at Hawks Media Day.
Pro Hoos

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks Agree to Four-Year, $95 Million Extension

By Matt Newton
Kymora Johnson announces her commitment to the UVA women's basketball program.
All Sports

UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN

By Matt Newton
D'Sean Perry and Nick Jackson celebrate after making a stop for the Virginia Cavaliers against the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report and Depth Chart - Georgia Tech

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Virginia vs. Miami

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner drives the ball during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Ranked No. 18 in AP Preseason Top 25

By Matt Newton