UVA in the NBA: Nine Wahoos on NBA Rosters on Opening Night
The 2022-2023 NBA season begins on Tuesday night with a pair of opening-night games between Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics as well as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. As the National Basketball Association commences its 77th season, there are nine former Virginia men's basketball players who are currently on NBA rosters on standard contracts or two-way deals.
Here's a quick snapshot of each former Wahoo in the NBA:
Malcolm Brogdon - Boston Celtics
Experience: 7th NBA Season (UVA '16)
Salary: $22,600,000
Depth Chart Position: 2nd Point Guard/2nd Shooting Guard
2021-2022 Stats: 19.1 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.2 rpg, 44.8% FG, 31.2% 3pt FG
Mamadi Diakite - Cleveland Cavaliers
Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '20)
Salary: $509,891 (Two-Way)
Depth Chart Position: 5th Center/Third Power Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 4.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 53.2% FG
Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards
Experience: 3rd NBA Season (UVA '16) - Gill played professionally in Turkey and Russia from 2016-2020
Salary: $1,836,090
Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 4.1 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 53.2% FG
Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets
Experience: 9th NBA Season (UVA '14)
Salary: $18,642,857
Depth Chart Position: Starting Shooting Guard
2021-2022 Stats: 11.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 45.2% FG, 46.6% 3pt FG
Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics
Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)
Salary: $1,637,966
Depth Chart Position: 3rd Small Forward/5th Power Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 2.5 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 46.0% FG, 43.2% 3pt FG
De'Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
Experience: 4th NBA Season (UVA '19)
Salary: $9,835,881 - this is the final year of Hunter's rookie contract. He will begin to make $23.7 million per year next season as part of his contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks.
Depth Chart Position: Starting Small Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.3 apg, 44.2% FG, 37.9% 3pt FG
Ty Jerome - Golden State Warriors
Experience: 4th NBA season (UVA '19)
Salary: $508,891 (Two-Way with Warriors), $4,220,057 (owed from Houston Rockets for final year of rookie contract)
Depth Chart Position: 3rd Point Guard
2021-2022 Stats: 7.1 ppg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 rpg, 37.8% FG, 29.0% 3pt FG
Braxton Key - Detroit Pistons
Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '20)
Salary: $502,080 (Two-Way)
Depth Chart Position: 3rd Power Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 7.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 45.8% FG
Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans
Experience: 2nd NBA season (UVA '21)
Salary: $3,206,520
Depth Chart Position: 2nd Small Forward
2021-2022 Stats: 5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 39.4% FG, 38.2% 3pt FG
Stay up to date on all the former Virginia athletes playing at the professional level here: Pro Hoos on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN