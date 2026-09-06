Raleigh’s Thomas Piscorik chooses Virginia baseball, bringing star upside

Virginia baseball posted its Bat-Signal this weekend. Then came another post. And another. The post signifies a big addition to the program — in this case, some coveted 2028 recruits. Some of them are from the Commonwealth. One notable recruit is from the heart of NC State and North Carolina territory.

What a week for @UVABaseball. Wall going up around the Commonwealth! 👀👀👀👀 #1186 https://t.co/TkGWvghM8k — Chris Pollard (@coachchris14) September 5, 2026

Saturday, the Cavaliers officially landed a commitment from 2028 middle infielder Thomas Piscorik, a rapidly rising recruit from the Raleigh, N.C. recruiting hotbed. He is a toolsy shortstop with a high ceiling.

Piscorik took a visit to Charlottesville this past Friday. In an interview with Virginia On SI, he said the program was a strong fit and ideal place to develop. Piscorik explained that he fell in love with Grounds — coaches, top-notch facilities and relationship-building were all major selling points. Recruiting coordinator Derek Simmons sealed the deal.

“I was with Simmons all day,” Piscorik said. “He was really nice to me, really nice to my family. I talked to him a lot on the phone over the past month. Same with Pollard, and it just made me feel like I was at home.”

Piscorik compared Grounds to the campus of North Carolina — describing the area as beautiful. The now-junior Piscorik is looking forward to continuing his career at a top-tier program close to home — at the ACC school due north instead of next door.

But what is Virginia getting from its new star recruit? Well, Piscorik describes his game as being fueled by great bat-to-ball skills, defense, a plus arm and room to develop power.

Perfect Game described him as the ideal Cavaliers infielder. His most recent scouting report may remind the Virginia faithful of a player like Griff O’Ferrall or Eric Becker.

“Primary shortstop fielding toward the middle-of-the-body and to the side as well. Made all the plays with a good idea. Accurate throws and changed slot and moved well on slow roller. Right-handed hitter starts from a moderate base with a coiling load and a moderate leg lift. Good hitting position with a functional stroke. Good path with bat speed and flashes of strength through the gaps. Functional and well repeated. Exciting player with a high ceiling.”

The key theme with Piscorik is his ceiling. He already performs at an elite level against arduous North Carolina high school competition, but there could be more in store. Piscorik compared his game to New York Mets star Francisco Lindor.

“I watch him a lot,” Piscorik said. “I try to manage my game after him as much as I can, and then [I focus on] working out, speed training, going to the field, taking grounders, hitting and all of it.”

One of Piscorik’s best traits is his work ethic — he practically lives on the baseball field and invests in the mental side of baseball. That is a trait that Pollard and staff value. Perhaps that mutual appreciation for baseball analysis and analytics led to a promising partnership.

“I followed the UVA team last year,” Piscorik said. “I just saw they're very energetic. They obviously have a great program and won a lot of games.”

But beyond the X’s and O’s, Pollard and the Cavaliers value resilience. Piscorik carries a similar approach.

Baseball is a game of failure. Even the best players fail to get on base upwards of 55% of the time. The key, then, is to double down on fundamentals and focus on the next play.

“Definitely, stay yourself,” Piscorik said. “Whenever something's going bad, just stay yourself. Don't get too down. And whenever something's going really good, don't get too high. Just stay yourself the whole way.”

Piscorik — and Pollard — have a shared goal for the talented shortstop. That goal is to reach the College World Series, and develop into a high-quality professional player. That is the Virginia way.