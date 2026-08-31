ACC recognizes four Cavaliers after dominant opener

There wasn't a ton of competition in week zero, but four Virginia football players earned Atlantic Coast Conference player of the week honors at their respective positions after Saturday's season-opening romp over NC State.

Quarterback Beau Pribula, offensive lineman Monroe Mills, defensive back Brandyn Hillman and kicker Will Bettridge were all recognized for their contributions to the Cavaliers' 34-8 demolition of the Wolfpack.

QB Beau Pribula

In his Virginia debut, Pribula demonstrated the versatility that made him an attractive transfer portal target after previous stops at Penn State and Missouri.

He wasn't asked to throw often against the Wolfpack — in fact, he carried more often (15 times) than he passed (11). But he was efficient in both categories.

Pribula gained 110 yards on his 15 carries (7.3 yards per attempt). He was also 9 for 11 through the air for 155 yards and two touchdowns: a 45-yard seam pass to running back Xavier Brown and a 47-yard score to Da'Shawn Martin.

His rushing total was the highest for an FBS quarterback in the nation over the weekend and the most for a Virginia quarterback since 2022. His 81.8 percent completion rate was the highest for a Virginia passer with at least 10 attempts in a game since 2004.

OL Monroe Mills

Much of the credit for Pribula's efficient performance goes to the blockers in front of him, and Mills was graded as the best by Pro Football Focus, which gave him an 86.5 overall grade and an 81.4 rating on his run blocking.

Another veteran making his Virginia debut at right tackle, Mills and his linemates paved the way for the Cavaliers to gain 258 rushing yards — their highest total in an ACC game since 2020 — and 413 total yards. He did not allow Pribula to be pressured on any of his 11 pass dropbacks.

DB Brandyn Hillman

Yet another newcomer, Hillman also lived up to his preseason hype by being a part of two turnovers for a defense that help the Wolfpack to 168 total yards. He made a diving interception of a first-quarter pass by CJ Bailey that was tipped by teammate Fisher Camac, and he later forced a fumble by Bailey that was recovered by Landon Danley.

He made four total tackles on the day, and the interception was the second of his college career, following one last season at Michigan.

K Will Bettridge

Bettridge was named specialist of the week after converting both of his field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder that matched his career long, and four extra points. His 10 points gave the fifth-year senior 327 for his career, five shy of the school record held by Connor Hughes.