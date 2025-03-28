Report: Virginia Hosting VCU Guard Transfer Brandon Jennings for Visit
As expected, a pipeline seems to be forming between VCU and Virginia as former VCU head coach Ryan Odom begins his tenure as head coach of the UVA men's basketball program. According to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham and Jacquie Franciulli, VCU freshman guard transfer Brandon Jennings is taking a visit to Virginia beginning on Friday (March 28).
A 6'4" guard from Richmond, Virginia, Jennings committed to Odom and the Rams over offers from more than 20 programs, including Louisville, Colorado State, Vermont, Penn, and others. Jennings played his high school ball at St. Christopher's School in Richmond, where he averaged 20.3 points per game as a senior to lead his team to a school record 25 wins. He finished his high school career third on St. Christopher's all-time scoring list with 1,391 career points.
Odom's Rams had a veteran-laden team this season with lots of seniors and graduate students, but Jennings still carved out a nice role for himself off the bench as a true freshman. Jennings played in all 35 games, averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 13.1 minutes per contest and shooting 36.0% from the floor and 39.3% from three-point range.
In his postseason debut, Jennings had his best game of the season, shooting a perfect 3/3 from beyond the arc and scoring a career-high 12 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks to lead the Rams to a quarterfinal victory over St. Bonaventure.
Watch some highlights from Brandon Jennings' freshman season at VCU in the video below.
Though most of the players on Odom's roster at VCU from this past season have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, Brandon Jennings and fellow VCU freshman Luke Bamgboye, a 6'10" forward who started 24 games this past season, are two big names considered as strong favorites to wind up following Odom to Virginia.
There is plenty of room on the Virginia roster at the moment. Since the transfer portal opened on Monday, nine Cavaliers have entered their names in, leaving just two scholarship players on the roster as it is presently constructed: sophomore guard Elijah Gertrude and junior forward Elijah Saunders.
Some of those players who have entered the portal could withdrawal and return to UVA. But even if that happens, Odom and the Hoos will have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal over the next few weeks to fill out their roster for the 2025-2026 season. Garnering a commitment from a player like Jennings, who showed flashes of promise despite getting limited minutes on the floor in his freshman season at VCU, could get the ball rolling for Odom and company in the portal this offseason.
