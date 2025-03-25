Virginia Basketball: Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker
Ryan Odom has little time to get comfortable in his new office, as the latest frenzied edition of the college basketball transfer portal has already begun. In this day and age, rosters can be torn down and rebuilt overnight, which can either be a blessing or a curse depending on your situation. For Odom and the Virginia men's basketball program, the transfer portal presents an opportunity to hit the ground running and quickly get things pointed in the right direction with a series of roster additions.
While Odom is still in the process of finalizing his staff, which will include most of his staff from VCU, Virginia has already reportedly reached out to some potential targets in the transfer portal. We're going to do our best to keep track of all of the players in the transfer portal who have been contacted by the Cavaliers in this article.
See below for a running list of transfers who have been contacted by Virginia according to various sources. For our overall hub to track all of Virginia's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current UVA roster and incoming transfers from other schools, click here: Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates
This article was last updated on March 25th at 7pm ET.
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Tracker
Cooper Schiweger
Previous School: Valparaiso
Hometown: Overland Park, KS
Position: Forward
Size: 6'10", 230 pounds
Eligibility: sophomore, two years remaining
2024-2025 stats: 34 games, 34 starts, 32.7 mpg, 15.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 48.9% FG, 29.9% 3pt FG
Jalen Jackson
Previous School: Purdue Fort Wayne
Hometown: Fort Wayne, IN
Position: Guard
Size: 6'2", 200 pounds
Eligibility: junior, one year remaining
2024-2025 stats: 31 games, 31 starts, 31.4 mpg, 19.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.6 spg, 48.4% FG, 26.4% 3pt FG
With Ryan Odom taking over, we're going to add a special section here called "VCU Transfer Watch." While many of the VCU players who were key contributors on the Rams' run to the NCAA Tournament this season have exhausted their eligibility, there are a few on the roster who could potentially follow Odom to Virginia and some of those players have already entered their names into the transfer portal. See below for a summary of those VCU players who have entered the transfer portal.
VCU Transfer Watch
Brandon Jennings
Previous School: VCU
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Position: Guard
Size: 6'4", 175 pounds
Eligibility: freshman, three years remaining
2024-2025 stats: 35 games, 0 starts, 13.1 mpg, 2.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 36.0% FG, 39.3% 3pt FG
Luke Bamgboye
Previous School: VCU
Hometown: London, England
Position: Forward
Size: 6'10", 200 pounds
Eligibility: freshman, three years remaining
2024-2025 stats: 35 games, 24 starts, 16.8 mpg, 3.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 bpg, 59.8% FG
Martin Carrère
Previous School: VCU
Hometown: Pontonx-sur-l'Adour, France
Position: Guard/Forward
Size: 6'8", 180 pounds
Eligibility: redshirt freshman, four years remaining
2024-2025 stats: N/A
