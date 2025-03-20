Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates
Another wild edition of the college basketball transfer portal has arrived and this time, things are even more volatile for the Virginia basketball program. Tony Bennett has retired, Ron Sanchez will not be retained after his interim season, and the Cavaliers are set to bring in a new head coach and staff to usher in a new era of UVA basketball. Things will move fast once that new coach is hired and this particular cycle of the transfer portal will be more important than ever for the Cavaliers.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current UVA roster and incoming transfers from other schools. We'll also provide updates on the transfer targets the Cavaliers are pursuing in the portal, collecting reported information on transfers who have been contacted or offered, have scheduled visits to Virginia, and of course, commitments.
This article was last updated on March 20th at 5:00pm ET.
Virginia Basketball: Latest Transfer Portal Updates
- March 19th: Virginia guard Dai Dai Ames reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on March 24th.
- March 18th: Virginia center Blake Buchanan reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on March 24th.
Outbound Transfers (2)
- Dai Dai Ames, sophomore guard: Ames played in all but one of Virginia's games this season and started 26 of those 31 games. The former Kansas State transfer was fourth on the team in scoring at 8.7 points per game and shot just below 40% from three (39.7%) on 2.5 attempts per game. After having his minutes dry up at the beginning of ACC play, Ames battled back to earn his spot in the starting lineup and ended the regular season on a streak of 10-consecutive games in double figures. That streak was broken in the final game of the year, as Ames was held to just four points on 1/9 shooting from the field in Virginia's loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament. Ames enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Read more on Dai Dai Ames here.
- Blake Buchanan, sophomore center: Buchanan played in 66 games over the last two seasons in Charlottesville, logging 28 starts. His best game in a Virginia uniform was one of his first, as Buchanan recorded 18 points and nine rebounds as a freshman to lead the Cavaliers to a big win over Florida early in the 2023-2024 season. That was ultimately the ceiling for Buchanan's time as a Cavalier and he never quite reached it again, averaging 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a freshman and 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Buchanan enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Read more on Blake Buchanan here.
