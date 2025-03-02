Revisiting the Coaching Carousel: Who is UVA Competing With This Offseason?
With a 7-11 record in the ACC, Virginia men’s basketball will be competing against Indiana, Villanova, and a few other power-conference programs as a new chapter begins. While Coach Ron Sanchez could emerge as the long-term hire, recent losses to Clemson, Duke, and North Carolina have halted his momentum.
We will continue to update this list as the postseason approaches.
Lock for a Coaching Change: Miami
Carousel Implications: No
Candidates: Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas
Luckily for Virginia, Miami is planning to hire Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas — a 36-year-old recruiting guru — to take the reins from longtime head Jim Larranaga. This ensures that the Cavaliers won’t have to compete with the Hurricanes for a hire this offseason, even if the deal isn’t quite official yet. The Blue Devils’ Jon Scheyer, moreover, has had a bit of an issue with the timing and how it might distract from Duke’s season. We’ll see how that plays out.
Lock for a Coaching Change: Indiana
Carousel Implications: Yes
Candidates: UCLA’s Mick Cronin, Clemson’s Brad Brownell, among others
After a turbulent tenure in Bloomington, Coach Mike Woodson is stepping down from the Nebraska Football job of the college basketball world. The soon-to-be-retired Woodson brought the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournaments in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and reached the Round of 32 in the former. Woodson’s expensive roster has failed to live up to expectations this season, but they could still reach the Big Dance after wins over No. 11 Michigan State and No. 13 Purdue. Bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has the Hoosiers as his second team within the “Last Four In ” bubble category.
Indiana’s brand and history transcend any struggles it might have. It’s a program that also benefits from significant financial resources, a secure spot in the Big Ten, and a hallowed arena in Assembly Hall, but it is in need of reshaping. Some candidates for the Hoosier job include UCLA’s Mick Cronin — a Midwest native who coached at Cincinnati for 13 years — and Clemson’s Brad Brownell, who grew up in Indiana. Cronin would be very pricey.
Indiana is one of Virginia’s stiffest competitors in the coaching search. Let’s hope that they have different targets in mind; optimistically speaking, the ‘Hoos wouldn’t look to Cronin or Brownell as options, anyways, and the two probably wouldn’t consider Virginia in a search. A change with Cronin at UCLA would have a major ripple effect on coaching vacancies elsewhere.
Lock for a Coaching Change: Florida State
Carousel Implications: Minimal
Candidates: Celtics assistant Sam Cassell, Kings assistant Luke Loucks, TBD mid-major coach
As predicted, Coach Leonard Hamilton is stepping down after 23 years at the helm of Florida State. An ACC legend, Hamilton made eight NCAA tournament appearances in Tallahassee and led the Seminoles to a regular-season championship in the COVID-derailed, 2019-20 season. They finished fourth in the AP Poll, their highest ranking in 47 years. Florida State — who went 9-23 in 2022-23 and 17-16 the following season — has since been chasing the Ghost of Christmas Past. It was probably time for Hamilton to step away.
The buzz has surrounded two NBA assistants and Florida State alums — Sam Cassell (Celtics) and Luke Loucks (Kings) — as targets for the Seminoles this offseason. Once again, this would benefit Virginia in terms of mitigating the coaching carousel. Nabbing assistants either from NBA squads or high-powered college programs helps to keep things in check.
Has a Vacancy: Virginia
Candidates: Marquette’s Shaka Smart, VCU’s Ryan Odom, Ron Sanchez, among others
Unfortunately, Coach Ron Sanchez’s case will be tough to back if Virginia fields a slew of high-major and mid-major candidates. The ‘Hoos have drastically improved since the start of ACC play, however, winning road contests against Pitt, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech, whom Coach Tony Bennett hadn’t defeated in Blacksburg since February 2020. Virginia did suffer predictable losses against Duke, North Carolina, and Clemson, yet the manner in which the ‘Hoos failed to compete (against the Blue Devils and Tar Heels) and squandered leads (against the Tigers) provides significant reason for concern.
Sanchez’s second-half nightmare against Clemson yesterday has made his candidacy that much more of an uphill battle. He didn’t call a timeout until after the Tigers gained a 40-39 lead that came on the heels of a 13-2 run. A 43-26 split in the second-half doomed the ‘Hoos, who initially looked as if they could topple a No. 13 Clemson on Senior Day. Now, a .500 finish in conference play is out of the question.
Virginia will attract a talent-rich coaching pool so long as a catastrophic carousel doesn’t ensue. We’ve discussed the possibility of retaining Sanchez, who could provide the best chance at keeping a promising core intact, but he’s overmatched against candidates such as Odom, Smart, and Vanderbilt's Mark Byington. The lack of adjustments against Clemson might be the nail in the coffin.
Related: Revisiting Potential UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
Possibly: Iowa, Wake Forest
Carousel Implications: Yes
Candidates: West Virginia’s Darian DeVries (Iowa), Drake’s Ben McCollum (Iowa), VCU’s Ryan Odom (Wake Forest), Ohio State’s Joel Justus (Wake Forest), UC-Irvine’s Russ Turner (Wake Forest)
Iowa may hold on to its winningest coach — Fran McCaffery — for one more season. However, there may be no better time for the Hawkeyes to go after two Iowa natives than this offseason, with Drake’s Ben McCollum a National Coach of the Year candidate and West Virginia’s Darian DeVries a perennial winner who has overachieved in Year One in Morgantown. Both have only been at their respective schools for one season, though. McCollum might be more inclined to seize a high-major job than DeVries, whose current post at West Virginia is arguably a better position — barring the Iowa ties.
A move from DeVries to Iowa would ignite another carousel, although less impactful than if Cronin moves on from UCLA. McCollum’s move would only affect mid-major conferences as Drake would look to fill a vacancy once again. However, it’s entirely possible that McCaffery stays and Iowa avoids a buyout fiasco.
Few fanbases have been tormented more than Wake Forest over the last five seasons. Despite boasting an ACC Player of the Year in 2021-2022 and a first-team All-ACC guard now — senior Hunter Sallis — Coach Steve Forbes has yet to make the NCAA Tournament. Those chances have dwindled after the Deacons’ home loss to Virginia last week. Even though a 20-win season doesn’t seem to constitute a fireable offense, frustration is building in Winston-Salem.
There are a few coaches with significant Wake Forest ties — VCU’s Ryan Odom, in particular, whose father Dave earned three ACC Coach of the Year titles in his 12-year tenure with the Demon Deacons. Another Hampden-Sydney College alum — UC-Irvine’s Russell Turner — is an option, having served as an assistant coach on Dave Odom’s staff from 1994-2000. Turner has steered the Anteaters to seven Big West regular-season championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances since 2010.
Ohio State assistant Joel Justus also has extensive ties to Wake Forest and would surely make the move if given an offer; whether he is ready for a head coaching job is up to a search committee, yet Justus has been praised for developing guards at Kentucky, Arizona State, NC State, and now in Columbus. He could help continue what has been Transfer Portal Guard University over the past few seasons.
Wake isn’t a prime suspect to ignite a carousel, with a high-level assistant or mid-major coach the most compelling candidates. In all likelihood, though, Forbes gets a tournament-or-bust year in 2025-26.
Coach Moving Elsewhere: UCLA, Ole Miss, West Virginia
Carousel Implications: Only at UCLA
UCLA’s Cronin, Ole Miss’ Chris Beard, and West Virginia’s DeVries won’t get fired. In fact, they’ve overachieved at their respective stops. I’ve lumped these three into the potential high-flyers list for those coaching candidates looking to make a slight jump or, in the cases of Cronin and DeVries, return to their roots in the Midwest. Cronin has voiced his displeasure with the constant travel required of his Bruins in Big Ten play, and he has also had some soundbite-filled press conferences regarding his players’ effort and fans’ enthusiasm.
Beard has Ole Miss tracking for a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament — their highest since 2001. Despite their success in 2024-25, Oxford, Mississippi has never truly been a basketball hotspot. Beard — who is only in his second year at Ole Miss — could seek opportunities elsewhere depending on the carousel.
DeVries is unlikely to move from West Virginia, but, if Iowa is truly determined to land their successor to McCaffery, it could make a compelling offer. He grew up in Iowa, played at Northern Iowa, and coached at Drake in Des Moines from 2018-24. The next step in that progression would be a gig at one of the state’s two flagship universities, having ceded considerable ground to rival Iowa State in the post-Luka Garza era.
NCAA Tournament or Bust: Villanova, Oklahoma
Carousel Implications: Yes
Coach Kyle Neptune’s Wildcats are on the wrong side of the bubble in a tournament-or-bust year. Wins over then-No. 9 UConn, No. 7 St. John’s, and No. 16 Marquette are impressive, but early-season losses against Columbia, St. Joseph’s and Virginia are not. The Wildcats have shot themselves in the foot with their slow start in non-conference play and will have to earn wins over the likes of St. John’s, Marquette, or Creighton in the Big East Tournament to keep their hopes alive for the Big Dance.
It seems as if Villanova is stuck in purgatory under Neptune. They’re neither great nor terrible. This celebrated program deserves an escape from a two-year tournament drought; if Neptune can’t deliver that in his third season, he’s as good as gone. ‘Nova might surprise some people and choose a candidate not from the high-major coaching ranks, so the carousel could be minimal. Let’s err on the side of it impacting decisions elsewhere, though.
Oklahoma’s Porter Moser is in a similar position as Neptune. His Sooner teams have flirted with the Big Dance and have raced out to impressive non-conference starts both this season and the last, but to no avail. Oklahoma (4-12 SEC) has lost seven of its last eight games in-conference. Somehow, Lunardi has the Sooners as a play-in team for an eleven-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Wins over Louisville, Arizona, Michigan, and Vanderbilt have buoyed their CV, even if the three non-conference wins occurred several months ago.
It wouldn’t be cheap for the Sooners — a less-invested basketball program than most of its SEC companions — to move on from Moser. How long can they allow this cycle to last? If Oklahoma makes the tournament, however, he is safe.
Ranking of Potential Coaching Vacancies:
- UCLA — Big Ten
- Villanova — Big East
- Indiana — Big Ten
- Virginia — ACC
- West Virginia — Big 12
- Oklahoma — SEC
- Wake Forest — ACC
- Ole Miss — SEC
- Florida State — ACC
*Teams in bold are essentially interchangeable. Villanova and Virginia have had more success in the modern era, but Indiana is Indiana. UCLA, however, has the National Championships, pedigree, and recent success to back up a No. 1 spot if Cronin leaves. I’ve left Iowa off of this list; if McCaffery leaves, it would almost certainly be DeVries or McCollum filling his shoes.
There’s plenty to be decided, but the writing is on the wall for a few programs. Miami, Indiana, and Florida State will all move on, and Virginia’s spot is technically vacant. At least the ‘Hoos won’t have to compete with the likes of Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan, Louisville, USC, and BYU, all of whom experienced coaching changes last offseason.
More Virginia Basketball News
Virginia Basketball Still Alive for 1st Round Bye in ACC Tournament
What the ACC Tournament Bracket Would Look Like if It Started Today
Revisiting Potential UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
Can Virginia Still Land Chance Mallory? Latest Recruiting Buzz
Virginia to Host "The Basketball Tournament", Kyle Guy & Kihei Clark Set to Play