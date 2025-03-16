Virginia Basketball Coaching Search HQ: Candidates List, Carousel Updates
Virginia will not be retaining interim head coach Ron Sanchez. Thrust into the role only weeks before the season's start following Tony Bennett's abrupt retirement, Sanchez led the 'Hoos to an up-and-down, 15-17 (8-12 ACC) season that culminated in a loss to Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament. With the coaching carousel moving quickly, Virginia will have to act accordingly in the coming days and weeks.
This story will serve as our Virginia Basketball Coaching Search Headquarters, where we'll keep you up to date on the major coaching vacancies, the primary options to fill those openings, and how it all impacts the Cavaliers' efforts to find their next head men's basketball coach.
Virginia Basketball Coaching Candidates
Mid-Major Options
1. Ryan Odom, VCU
2. Ben McCollum, Drake
3. Richard Pitino, New Mexico
4. Tony Skinn, George Mason
5. Niko Medved, Colorado State
High-Major Options
1. Shaka Smart, Marquette
2. T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State
3. Mark Byington, Vanderbilt
Major Conference Coaching Changes & Vacancies
Virginia
Candidates: VCU's Ryan Odom, the field
Villanova
Candidates: VCU's Ryan Odom, New Mexico's Richard Pitino, the field
Indiana
Candidates: Drake's Ben McCollum, Clemson's Brad Brownell, the field
Iowa
Candidates: West Virginia's Darian DeVries, Drake's Ben McCollum
NC State
Candidates: McNeese State's Will Wade, VCU's Ryan Odom, the field
Minnesota
Candidates: Colorado State's Niko Medved, the field
Major Conference Vacancies - Filled
Miami - Jai Lucas (Duke associate head coach)
Florida State - Luke Loucks (Sacramento Kings assistant coach)
Latest Coaching Carousel News
March 16th: This one was inevitable. Villanova has parted ways with head coach Kyle Neptune after three seasons. Given the impossible task of replicating Jay Wright's success, Neptune fell far short of expectations and did not make the NCAA Tournament once in his tenure. As with Virginia, it might come down to how much of Villanova's brand is attributable to a National Championship-winning coach. Their NIL war chest and comfortable spot in the Big East will be a major pull, however, alongside their track record of success in the modern era. Who wouldn't want to coach against Rick Pitino, Dan Hurley, Greg McDermott, Sean Miller, Shaka Smart?
Rumors have speculated that there would be interest in Odom. Could Villanova poach a bigger fish, considering that they have two national titles in the last ten years? This is beginning to be a particularly tough and competitive carousel cycle. - William Smythe
March 15th: Fran McCaffery is out at Iowa, adding another major conference opening to the mix. The buzz has surrounded two Iowa natives, West Virginia's Darian DeVries and Drake's McCollum. There's no shortage of quality coaches with ties to the Hawkeye State, including Mississippi State's Chris Jans. It's looking more and more as if Virginia will not hire McCollum, who has risen up the Indiana job ranks and would presumably be the second choice behind DeVries in Iowa City. He's also a Midwesterner through and through. - William Smythe
See below for more Virginia Basketball coaching search content, including a breakdown of the case for VCU's Ryan Odom, a summarization of the other top candidates, and an analysis of how openings at other major conferences have impacted UVA's approach towards hiring its next head coach:
UVA Basketball Coach Search: Is Ryan Odom the Frontrunner?
Revisiting the Coaching Carousel: Who is UVA Competing With This Offseason?
Revisiting Potential UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
UVA Basketball Coach Search: Kevin Keatts' Firing Spins the Carousel Again