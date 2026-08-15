So what's an underclassman to do on a veteran Virginia team?

Youth, they say, is wasted on the young. Patience is a quality that, ironically, takes time to master.

So what's a talented freshman or sophomore to do on a deep University of Virginia football team that is the nation's most experienced? Playing time may be hard to come by, with a projected starting lineup almost exclusively filled with seniors and graduate students.

It's a great problem for Tony Elliott to have. But in an era of unprecedented player movement, he and his staff need to keep his younger athletes happy or risk losing them to the transfer portal after the season. Even as times change, stability is important, and Elliott would prefer not to have to import north of 30 or 35 transfers each season.

Virginia's recent high school signing classes haven't been among the nation's highest rated, but there are plenty of good players who haven't yet reached legal drinking age. Here are three things the younger Cavaliers can do to contribute to what could be a second straight memorable season.

1. Be ready when called upon

No team survives an entire season without injuries, and if a veteran teammate goes down, it can open up a bigger role — assuming the underclassman is prepared for it.

One notable example from 2025 was tight end John Rogers, who barely saw the field as a freshman before No. 2 tight end Dakota Twitty went down with an injury against Louisville at midseason. Rogers stepped into the opening and finished the season with nine receptions for 101 yards, including two catches in the Gator Bowl win over Missouri. He looks to be Twitty's heir apparent.

Similarly, Corey Costner split time at the SPUR position with Ja'Son Prevard before taking advantage of Prevard's decision to skip the Gator Bowl and enter the transfer portal. Prevard's now at Kansas State, and Costner has the best chance of any underclassman to start for Virginia in the season opener.

There are two ways for a young player to show coaches they're ready — by hard work in practice and taking advantage of what's often referred to as "garbage time" — the fourth quarter of blowout games. Rogers had three catches, including a touchdown reception, against William & Mary last fall. This year's early-season games against Norfolk State, Delaware and Syracuse may offer Virginia's backups a chance to shine when it matters.

2. Pick the brains of older teammates

They're often called "mental reps," as backup players pay close attention on the sideline and analyze what they would do if they were on the field. Virginia's coaches have gushed about their veteran players' willingness to share their experience with younger teammates and help them refine their techniques and increase their understanding of the game.

One player who could benefit from having a mentor is Alex Payne, once a four-star high school offensive lineman who transferred to Virginia after playing his freshman season with Southern Cal. The Cavaliers have five graduate students projected to start up front this season, so they'll need a whole new complement of blockers next fall. Learning from McKale Boley, Noah Josey and Monroe Mills can't hurt Payne's chances.

3. Contribute for special teams

There are three phases to football, and the kicking game can be as important as offense or defense. (Look no further than Virginia's 2025 loss to Wake Forest, when the game's only touchdown came on a punt return.)

Everyone pays attention to the kicker, punter and return man. But there are always 11 men on the field for each team, and special teams are a great opportunity for backup linebackers, tight ends and defensive backs to contribute.

A stellar play on special teams — a key block, an open-field tackle or hustling to down a punt inside the opponent's 10-yard line — could swing the momentum of a game. It also can make an impression on the coaching staff as a young player tries to move up the depth chart.

There will be opportunities for the taking. They are slim, but underclassmen can still play a major role this season — and beyond.