Staff Predictions for UVA vs Wake Forest: Halloween Frights?

Virginia sits at 4-4 with its season on the line. The Cavaliers must win two of their final four games in order to reach a bowl game. The first part of the final stretch is a trip to No. 14 Wake Forest.

The Virginia On SI staff predicts how things might go Halloween afternoon:

Jackson Caudell: UVA 17, Wake Forest 42

Good luck coming up with reasons that UVA is going to pull off an upset over No. 14 Wake Forest this weekend. Virginia has been reeling in ACC play, while the Demon Deacons have been the surprise team in the conference and currently have the second-best odds to win it and make the CFP. They are well rested off a bye week and have been the much better team this season, not to mention the litany of injuries that the Cavaliers are dealing with. I think this one gets ugly in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Xander Tilock: UVA 6, Wake Forest 27

I understand and respect why Coach Tony Elliott does not throw his players or assistants under the bus. However, behind closed doors, how can anyone possibly look at how Beau Pribula and Des Kitchings have performed and not thought that they have been mediocre? Despite featuring a high-end offensive line and six startable running backs (plus two capable tight ends), Virginia hasn't scored 30 points in a game this month.

Overall, the Cavaliers have only hit the 30-point mark three times in eight games. This offense needs a "get right game." That isn't going to come against the second-best team in the ACC. Maybe Virginia avoids a shutout with a few field goals, but Will Bettridge hasn't been very reliable this year. He might miss one or two kicks, and I would be surprised if this offense enters Demon Deacon territory more than twice.

Steve DeShazo: UVA 13, Wake Forest 27

The Demon Deacons are surging, rested and playing at home. Beau Pribula held on to his starting quarterback job for at least one more week but is likely to face a fearsome Wake defense without three of his most important skill position teammates (Jekail Middlebrook, Kam Courtney and Rico Flores Jr., who is out for the season).

That looks like too much to overcome, even if the defense reproduces its encouraging effort against Duke (aside from the critical final-play meltdown) against Gio Lopez and the Deacons. The Cavaliers seem destined to fall below .500 for the first time this season.

Adversity is besieging the Cavaliers from all sides at the moment: a two-game losing streak, a rash of injuries, social media criticism — and now, arguably, their toughest on-field assignment of the season.