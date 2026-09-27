Stock Report After Virginia's 42-3 Romp Over Delaware: Who's Rising and Who's Falling for UVA?

It should surprise no one that on a night when Beau Pribula put up some of the best numbers of his career, Virginia breezed past an overmatched Delaware squad 42-3 at Scott Stadium.

Pribula has performed consistently well in the Cavaliers' 3-1 start, and Saturday's performance (24 of 28 passing for 279 yards and four touchdowns, plus one rushing) were perhaps the most efficient of his brief tenure in Charlottesville.

That's almost to be expected. But Saturday's performance featured contributions from some unexpected sources — and a few subpar efforts as well. Let's take a quick look.

Stock up: Kam Courtney

Tony Elliott believes Courtney has as much talent as any receiver on his roster. Yet until Saturday, the junior had yet to haul in a single collegiate touchdown pass. That changed with two against Delaware: a screen that he took 52 yards and a leaping 19-yarder with one second left in the first half.

Elliott said he's coached Courtney hard, trying to get him to unlocked his previously untapped potential.

"There's probably nobody on offense that has me on more than Kam Courtney," Elliott said. "I think he's got a ton of potential, a ton of upside, and we got to see what that can be tonight. And we're going to need that for us to get to where we want to go as a football team, offensively in particular, he's going to have to make big plays for us."

Stock down: the running backs

The Cavaliers' rushing total has declined in each game this season: 258 yards against NC State, 237 against Norfolk State, 157 against West Virginia and 119 against Delaware. Including sacks, Virginia averaged just 2.9 yards per carry against the Blue Hens.

That's the same averaged Delaware's defense brought into the game, so it wasn't shocking, and the Cavaliers romped anyway. But they got just one double-digit gain from a running back (14 yards from Xavier Davis), and Elliott said the group's subpar blitz protection helped result in five sacks allowed.

Stock up: Rico Flores Jr.

Recurring hamstring issues kept the Notre Dame transfer out of Virginia's first two games, and he had just one reception against West Virginia. On Saturday, though, he hauled in nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown (all in the first half) and also delivered a crushing block to spring Courtney on his touchdown run.

In short, he looked like the No. 1 receiver he was brought in to be.

"It's good to get Rico back," Elliott said. "We thought that's what he could provide for us."

Stock down: Will Bettridge

He's Virginia's career scoring leader, but he missed a 37-yarder wide right in the second quarter in his only attempt of the game. He's made just 3 of 6 attempts this season after going 24 for 30 in 2025.

"He'll figure it out," Elliott said. "I'm not a kicking guru, so I'll do more damage if I jump in there and start messing with that."

Stock up: Sichan John and Keke Adams

Jason Hammond's likely season-ending injury opened up playing time along Virginia's interior defensive line and John seems inclined to exploit the opportunity. The talented 312-pound sophomore registered his first career sack and added a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

Adams, who backs up free safety Ethan Minter, did a credible impression of Brandyn Hillman with two fourth-quarter interceptions against Delaware's second-string offense.