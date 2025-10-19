The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Virginia's Comeback Win over Washington State
Virginia had a bit of a scare in Week Eight but were able to take down Washington State, 22-20 at home. UVA's defense was able to force a crunch-time safety to go up by two, giving the offense the ball back to run out the rest of the clock.
Let's take a look at the good, bad and the ugly from Virginia's sixth win of the 2025 season.
The Good
Despite being down most of the game, UVA was able to buckle down, stop the bleeding and win the game in crunch time. According to ESPN, WSU had almost an 88% chance of winning the game with around 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter when they led, 20-10.
Running back Harrison Waylee's two-yard touchdown run brought that down to 58% but WSU still was favored to win even after Virginia tied it up with a field goal. The WSU safety inevitably sealed the deal in the Hoo's favor. While Virginia's offense is usually hot out of the gate, the group started this week off slow but was able to lock in and finish up the game strong.
The Bad
Virginia's defense got torched all game. Washington State's rushing offense ranked among the worst in the country coming into this weekend's game but ran all over UVA. The Cougars had four players with over 20 yards rushing including 33 yards on 6.6 yards per carry for Angel Johnson.
The Cavaliers' defensive backs also allowed chunk plays that allowed WSU to chew a lot of clock. Wide receiver Joshua Meredith reeled in seven catches for a season-high 108 yards and his second score of the year. Meredith's 108 yards marks a season-high for the entire WSU receiving core.
I would not say WSU quarterback Zevu Eckhaus had a phenomenal game by any stretch but he was able to connect on 67% of his passes and secured his fourth multi-score game of the season. The Cougars have now dropped their second one-score game in a row against a ranked opponent.
The Ugly
Chandler Morris cannot keep taking beatings like this all season. Morris exited the game in the first half briefly with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The dual-threat's ability to hunt down extra yards on the ground puts his body in harm's way fairly often. Morris has exited several games after taking big hits including Louisville and Coastal Carolina.
Yes, Morris' ability to run is what makes him so dangerous but you have to balance the risk of losing him to an injury and how that impacts your entire season. Morris failed to find the end zone for the first time this season and threw the ball the fewest amount of times since Week Three. The senior has dealt with shoulder and hand injuries, which can derail a quarterback's season if not treated correctly.
Backup Quarterback Daniel Kaelin has played minimal snaps for UVA in garbage time this season. Kaelin has completed 50% of his passes for 194 yards, one touchdown and an interception in three appearances.