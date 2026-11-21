Plus

A win is a win is a win. Loyola played their hearts out – Leo Ricketts is a baller and Abdullah Amzil went a perfect 5/5 from deep (and I do mean deep) – but Virginia was too strong, too big, too fast. This game was over in a hurry. All that was left was to see if the Hoos would break 100 points for the third time in head coach Ryan Odom’s young tenure.

Plus

Last year, Sam Lewis broke the 20-point threshold just twice. In 36 games. He’s crested that point total four times in seven games, and today was a microcosm of this young season. Lewis scored an even 20 on the strength of a 3/5 performance from beyond the arc. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. He’s now shooting an even 40% from deep. Which is what he did last year. This year, however, he’s attacking the paint, much like Malik Thomas tried to do last year, only he’s much bigger and stronger than Thomas. Lewis seems more calm on the ball on the wing and more explosive in the paint than last year. I have to admit, I didn’t see him making this leap.

Plus

Just really exquisite ball movement on the part of the Cavaliers on this night. Virginia recorded assists on 11 of their first 12 buckets and would finish with 28 assists on the night. This entire team is unselfish, and as the broadcast crew noted, the camera men had trouble keeping up with Virginia’s passing.

Plus

Virginia has completely shaken the dust off of the ten three-point night that was the Maryland game. Against ODU, Virginia took 34 and in this one, the Cavaliers took 30, making 13, or 43%, their best night from deep on the season. Other than the Maryland game, Virginia has made double digit threes in every game this season. Martin Carrere made back-to-back corner threes, Lewis went 3/5 and Chance Mallory was 2/2. All told, nine players made threes, including Christian Harmon, whose three took Virginia over the 100-point threshold.

Plus

As I said, Loyola came to play. Most memorable play for me was Thijs De Ridder in transition, all 6’ 9” and 250 pounds, deciding he was going to take it to the rack. Standing in his way was 6’ 2”, 180-pound Max Ortega. Otega stuffed De Ridder. Because why not? What’s he got to lose? It was a foul, and De Ridder made both his foul shots, but that took moxie.

Plus

Johan Grunloh shaved off his incipient mustache.

Minus

Now it looks like Chance Mallory is trying to grow one.

Plus

It is clear that Odom still hasn’t nailed down his rotations yet. Tonight, Jan Vide got 13 minutes. For the season, he’s played seven, eight, one, seventeen, three and two minutes. I’m not really sure how a player is supposed to figure out what his role is when the playing time varies so wildly, but Vide scored eight points on 4/6 shooting. He also had three assists and four steals. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him so far, plus who doesn’t love a 6’ 6”point guard?

Minus

It is also hard to know what to make of Jurrian Dixon’s minutes. He was 3/4 in 12 minutes in the season opener vs Drexel, 3/7 in 14 minutes against Bucknell, and in just two minutes against Arkansa, he made his one shot, and the And-1. Tonight he entered the game at the 11:53 mark. Thirty-five seconds later, Dixon drove nicely to the basket, converting in traffic. On Virginia’s next trip down, he had an assist. And then 30 seconds later, he was out of the game. The game announcer Terrence Oglesby says he heard Odom tell Dixon, “You’re better than that.” I didn’t see anything that warranted getting yanked after 90 seconds and so scolded. Odom is not giving Dixon the same leeway that he granted to Chance Mallory or Malik Thomas last year, or even Sam Lewis, who late last year, had back-to-back games with two of the stupidest technicals you see. I don’t get it.

Plus

Now Favour Ibe is a bit of a project and here on out, all his minutes are going to come in the waning moments of a blowout win. Like this one. So, second Virginia possession that he was on the court, Ibe stood at the top of the key and launched a very confident three. Because why not?

Plus

Well, this is a plus if you like the trend of shooting ever more threes. Virginia is shooting a very reasonable 38% in this young season. When ACC play turns around, hold on to your horses: Notre Dame is currently at 45%, SMU is at 43%, NC State and Clemson are right at 42%, and Virginia Tech is hitting 39.8% of theirs. It’s going to be raining threes. One area of concern going forward: Virgina allowed the Greyhounds to connect on 44% of their threes.

Plus

I don’t really care about the polls, but I know the players do. Virginia entered this game sitting in the four spot. Just this week, Houston knocked off #1 Florida, Tennessee defeated #2 Michigan State, Arizona handled U Conn, and #5 Duke lost. Twice. While I think Houston is going to claim the top spot, it is conceivable that Virginia could be the #1 team in the land when the next poll drops. Virginia hasn’t been ranked first since the 2017-2018 season, the season before winning the natty.

Next Up: The men get a bit of a break as they head to the Bahamas for Thanksgiving. The Hoos play Marquett on Wednesday, November 25th at 12 noon. The game will be on ESPN.