The Plus/Minus: Virginia Holds on late vs Villanova in Exhibition
Last we saw Villanova, Virginia gave the Wildcats a drubbing at neutral site Baltimore. It was the most deceptive game of then-coach Ron Sanchez’ tenure because the Cavaliers looked great that day and we were all expecting a more rewarding season. That both seasons sucked for ‘Nova and the Hoos is evidenced that both have new coaches and a bevy of new players. Let’s take a look at the game.
Plus
A win is a win is a win. Virginia was always in control of this game, opening double digit leads three times in the second half. By the 11 minute mark in the second half, ten UVa players had already reached double-digit minutes and all eleven who entered the game scored. In games that don’t matter, the most important criteria are to avoid injuries and to get the most players the most playing time. Mission accomplished.
Plus
Ryan Odom has been saying since he got here that shooters were important and that he would bring them to Grounds. Virginia shot 8/16 from three-point range in the first half, and even with a major cooldown in the second frame, finished at 38.5% for the game. Six players connected for Virginia, led by Malik Thomas’ 3/4 night.
Plus
17 fast-break points. For years, Virginia averaged between three and four fast break points so this is an outlandish increase.
Minus
For all the talk about increased pace, Virginia had 67 possessions. That’s only about six, seven more possessions than under Tony Bennett.
Plus
Free throws were apparently an issue in the Vanderbilt exhibition game. The Hoos rebounded nicely in this game, going 17/19 for the game, and most importantly, going 15/16 in the second half as the Virginia went cold.
Minus
This is the first time seeing most of these players in orange and blue. It is going to be hard to get too attached to many of these guys due to expiring eligibility or the pro aspirations for Jacob Grunloh or Thijs de Ridder, our two European bigs. The two players I care the most about, freshman Chance Mallory and redshirt junior Elijah Gertrude, had uneven games. Gertrude was active on defense and forced two turnovers, but he missed all three of his three-pointers. Mallory had multiple turnovers, a couple of passes that were deflected, and generally played like a freshman, but he had perhaps the most impressive highlight of the night, skying amongst the trees for an offensive rebound.
Minus
Tony Bennett has left the house. As has Ron Sanchez. The Hoos turned the ball over 19 times. Yikes. This is also a very handsy team, as in lots of reach-ins. Defense for these guys will be primarily played with their hands as opposed to their bodies. Both can work, it will just take some time to re-frame expectations.
Plus
Virginia looks like they will bring more full-court energy this season. While the Cavs did have 19 turnovers, they did turn Villanova over 18 times, several off the full court pressure. Big man Thijs De Ridder is extremely agile defending the in-bounds, able to see the target and the ball simultaneously.
Minus
Despite shooting 8/16 from three in the first half, despite going 17/19 from the charity stripe, despite out-rebounding Villanova by a 39 – 32 margin, despite a 30 – 23 bench points advantage, despite opening up double-digit leads three times, despite ‘Nova missing their best player (Devin Askew) and two other top rotation players, this was just a three-point win, and was one wide-open made three from Acaden Lewis from going to overtime. After the constipation of the past couple of years, this was a refreshing look for the new Cavs. But there is still a lot of work left to do before the opening of ACC play on New Year’s Eve vs Virginia Tech.