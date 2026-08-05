Virginia football is officially midway through the second week of fall camp, and we've learned quite a few things about the program on both sides of the ball over the past week and a half.

Today, we're going to break down three noteworthy things we've learned about the defense throughout the first part of training camp.

1. Jewett Hayes has stepped up

As of right now, it looks like Jewett Hayes is running with the first-team defense at BANDIT while Matthew Fobbs-White is out, which is a welcome surprise. Hayes has been talked about quite a bit over the last couple of seasons as a potential breakout candidate, but he just hasn't been able to establish himself on the field yet.

It appears that's finally changed, as he immediately trotted out with the starting defense last week. Though it was only the first week of camp, it's at least nice to see him out there this year, as he wasn't even in the two-deep the past two seasons.

2. There could be bigger players utilized at SPUR in 2026

In 2025, Virginia used smaller, more traditional slot corner-type players at SPUR. Based on what DC John Rudzinski's been doing in camp, things could look a little different at that spot in 2026. Yes, Corey Costner (210 lbs.) dabbled there a bit as a true freshman, but it sounds like that's the type of player that Coach Rud wants to utilize there full-time this season.

Costner is currently out nursing an injury, but Donavon Platt and Ja'Maric Morris (who just officially switched from CB to S this offseason) have been seeing a majority of the reps there in camp. Both Platt and Morris are over 210 lbs, and it's not hard to see a theme developing here.

UVA could want bigger players at SPUR to help defend against lengthy receivers or tight ends, which are the kind of players that collegiate offenses have been using in the slot more often over the past few seasons.

3. The interior defensive line rotation could be better than ever

Tony Elliott and Co. are incredibly high on the players they have in the defensive tackle room this year, and we could see as many as six or seven players rotate in and out of the lineup throughout the 2026 season, which is incredibly beneficial.

Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Sichan John and Chase Morrison highlight the returning talent, while Darrion Henry-Young, Kervins Choute and Jonathan Allen were brought in via the transfer portal. Keep an eye out for some potential late additions as well. Being able to deploy different waves of defensive tackles in various situations this season could be an absolute game-changer for Virginia.