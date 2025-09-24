Three Keys to Victory for Virginia in Their Week Five Matchup Against Florida State
Virginia's long-awaited game against Florida State (3-0) is approaching quickly. Once Friday night rolls around, it will be time for the 7 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, they will have home-field advantage, which will automatically ease some of the pressure.
This matchup will be one for the books — two remarkable offenses, high-profile players on both sides and electric energy radiating from the stadium. Defeating the Seminoles will not be a smooth sailing endeavor, but UVA knows what they're up against and where they need to step it up. Here are three keys to victory that Virginia will need to be mindful of:
1. Playing With Confidence
This is one of the most straightforward aspects of a successful game, but it's one that can't be overlooked at any point. UVA head coach Tony Elliott has been emphasizing the importance of playing with confidence and even acknowledged the confidence that Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos possesses.
With this being a home game, Virginia is hoping that there will be a substantial crowd turnout. A roaring crowd often provides crucial fuel for players and can help boost morale. UVA certainly stands a solid chance of securing the victory, but its level of confidence will largely determine the trajectory of the game.
2. Defensive Unit Shows Control
Simply put, Florida State likes to score, and they like to do it often. Both programs have stunning offensive units, but having a strong defense on Friday will be more important than ever. This shouldn't be too concerning, considering UVA linebacker Kam Robinson is expected to appear in the game, but that doesn't mean the remaining defensive players can dial it back.
Tony Elliott was quite clear in his press conference on Tuesday about what his program is up against, stating, "They're big up front. The guys, they're coached very well. They come right at you. They backs they got, I mean, they just keep them coming. I can't even keep straight how many running backs they got. They all look very similar."
Elliott further explained, "But he's got a big offensive line and a stable of running backs and a quarterback that can make you right in a run game. And that's what they're doing. They're putting a lot of pressure on you. They're just coming right at you..."
3. Need for Offensive Power
Virginia is already in a good place in terms of offense, but so are the Seminoles. At the same time, Florida State has a reliable defensive unit that will be hitting the ground running. They have a developing crew of players and continue to show immense promise, which could mean trouble for UVA if they're not able to overcome the defense.
As FSU head coach Mike Norvell stated in his press conference, "You see the growth on the defensive side of the ball with some of our defensive backs, linebackers, some of the guys that have been in the program that are continuing to push to emerge."