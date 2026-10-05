Of the seven games remaining on Virginia's 2026 football schedule, Saturday night's home date with Syracuse looks like the most winnable. The Cavaliers open as 8.5-point favorites.

But even that contest doesn't seem a sure thing anymore after Virginia's 38-7 loss at Florida State last Saturday. That inexplicably dreadful performance, combined with a key personnel change for the Orange, makes Saturday night a bit more unpredictable.

Here are three major storylines as the Cavaliers (3-2, 1-1 ACC) look to bounce back and salvage their season:

1. How will Virginia respond?

Tony Elliott said all the right things in the aftermath of Saturday's debacle. "It begins with me," he declared, declining to throw his players under the bus, and vowed that he would "work my butt off to give them the right answers" on how to rebound.

The Cavaliers redeemed themselves after a subpar effort against West Virginia by throttling Delaware one week later. But the FSU loss felt different. It was completely one-sided, and it effectively ended any chance of reaching the ACC title game.

Those are the types of setbacks that can result in a season-long hangover, even for a veteran team. It's up to Elliott and his captains to ensure that doesn't happen.

Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) isn't on the level of Florida State; the Orange have posted just three winning seasons since 2013. Even a subpar effort might be enough to win Saturday night's game. But if the Cavaliers don't play crisply and win decisively, the rest of their schedule could get ugly.

It will also be interesting to see the level of attendance and fan support after social media ripped the Cavaliers mercilessly.

2. Can the defense contain Amari Odom?

Syracuse changed quarterbacks last week, replacing the ineffective Steve Angeli with Amari Odom. All Odom did was throw for 335 yards and six touchdowns, then score on a decisive 2-point conversion run in a 42-41 overtime victory at UConn.

Virginia's defense stifled NC State quarterback CJ Bailey in the season opener, but got gashed by West Virginia's Michael Hawkins Jr. and Florida State's Ashton Daniels. Odom doesn't seem to be quite the running threat that Hawkins or Daniels is, but he's accurate (27 of 37 against UConn). He also has a solid tailback in Tylik Hill, who ran for 140 yards against UConn.

Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski likely was preparing for Angeli, and he'll have just one game tape to evaluate Odom. Throw in Virginia's recent propensity to allow chunk plays (and its sudden inability to tackle), and the job gets a bit more challenging.

3. Can Virginia reestablish its offense?

After allowing just 18 sacks in 2025, Virginia's veteran offensive line gave up 10 to Florida State. Factoring in 72 yards in sacks, the Cavaliers averaged less than a yard per carry against the Seminoles.

Despite allowing 41 points to UConn, Syracuse's defense has been respectable, even in ACC losses to Cal (21-18) and Pittsburgh (27-13). Virginia will need to revive the run game that churned out yardage and ate up clock earlier in the season, if only to ensure Beau Pribula stays on his feet.

All eyes will be on the much-hyped blockers who were overwhelmed by FSU. If they can't regain their groove, the offense won't, either.

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