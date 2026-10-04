Virginia opens as multi-score favorite against Syracuse

The Florida State game yesterday was a truly humbling experience for Virginia. Nearly every position group struggled immensely, and the cloud of doubt around this team continues to grow.

Now, Tony Elliott hopes to ensure that loss only hurts his team once. The only thing these Cavaliers can do is win and get back on track. They return to Scott Stadium for a Saturday night primetime duel with Syracuse, aiming to quickly recover and dominate in front of a Homecomings crowd.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Virginia as the favorite by 8.5 points. The moneyline for the Cavaliers is -345.

A look at Virginia vs the Orange

These two teams have only faced each other six times (the series is tied 3-3). Virginia's last contest against the Orange came back in 2022, when it lost 22-20 on the road. Before then, the most recent game was a 44-38 triple overtime win in Charlottesville back in 2015.

The 2026 campaign has not gone according to plan for either team. The Cavaliers are 3-2 (1-1 ACC), coming off of a major shellacking at Florida State. However, Syracuse has undoubtedly fared worse.

Currently sitting at 2-2 (0-2 ACC), the Orange are firmly in the ACC's lower tiers. Quarterback Steve Angeli has strugged immensely (more interceptions than touchdowns). He was benched towards the end of a loss at Pitt. Syracuse turned to backup quarterback Amari Odom to start against UConn last time out.

Odom was a mixed bag. He throw for 335 yards and five touchdowns, but also tossed two interceptions. The Orange barely squeezed past the Huskies, escaping with a 42-41 win.

Oct 3, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies running back Cyncir Bowers (23) runs with the ball against Syracuse Orange linebacker Gary Bryant III (10) during the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allowing 40 points to a non-Power Four opponent is very concerning — Virginia has a strong chance to replicate such a performance Saturday. However, the Cavaliers' recent dud has complicated things. Based on how Syracuse has played thus far, Virginia should be favored by multiple touchdowns.

The Cavaliers probably would have been favored by multiple touchdowns had they not been obliterated by the Seminoles. But after being demolished, Virginia has to prove it can stay afloat in the ACC. It starts with comfortably dispatching the Orange.

At home, the Cavaliers are 3-0 and have allowed just 4.7 points per game. Their offense has averaged 45 points per game at Scott Stadium this year.

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