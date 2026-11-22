There was plenty to talk about after Virginia's game with North Carolina at Scott Stadium on Saturday, and for the second straight week, Tony Elliott had mostly positives to address. Here are the highlights of his postgame news conference:

On his sizeable senior class:

Nearly 50 players took part in Senior Day activities before the game, and several of them played key roles in a 41-24 victory that made the Cavaliers bowl-eligible.

"They're 12-2 at home (over the past two years), and the two losses have been by three points (each)," Elliott said. "And there hasn't been back-to-back six-win home seasons since 1894. So I know they may be judged by another metric, but in my opinion, that's a special group of young men.

"And a lot of them -- some of them -- stayed here through a tragedy, and some came after a tragedy (the 2022 shooting deaths of three teammates]. So just super proud of that: their leadership, their commitment, their buy-in to the program."

On winning two straight after a three-game losing streak:

Virginia was 4-5 after a 51-7 drubbing at Wake Forest that followed losses to SMU and Duke, but rebounded to defeat California and UNC.

"November is the most important month of the year," Elliott said. "You've got to be playing your best football in the month of November. You try to use September and October to prime yourself up, to get to that point, And you hope to withstand attrition, and you hope you've established a mindset of playing your best football in November. Just super proud of the young men for not listening to what everybody externally told them, but to understand that the things we want to accomplish ... there's got to be a certain level of intensity and commitment in the month of November."

On the offense's resurgence:

Virginia's 41 points were its highest total against an ACC opponent this season. The Cavaliers have scored 77 points in winning its two November games (including two defensive touchdowns) after producing just 71 in five October contests.

"I know that everybody looked at me like I was crazy when I said, 'Man, we're not far off,' " Elliott said. " ... We had some injuries and some guys banged up up front. ... But the last couple of weeks, we've protected the quarterback, so he's been able to go through his progressions, find his open guys. ... and you can sprinkle contributions from the run game.. The backs made some plays out of the backfield."

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On Beau Pribula:

In those five October games, Pribula threw a total of three touchdown passes. On Saturday alone, he had four (each to a different receiver) to tie his career high.

"The biggest thing for Beau is he persevered," Elliott said. "There was a lot of noise surrounding him, where it's very hard for a quarterback not to hear those things, he just insulated himself and went to work. And I think over time, Kitch [offensive coordinator Des Kitchings] figured out what he's most comfortable with and what works."

On the fourth-down stops:

The stat sheet showed Virginia allowed 581 yards, its highest total against a ACC opponent. But the defense intercepted two passes and made two huge fourth-down stops to halt momentum, with Fisher Camac involved in both.

"It keeps points off the board, right?" Elliott said. " ... Any time you can get a turnover on downs, that's a turnover. I know everyone's going to look at the stats, and we've got work to do from a yardage standpoint ... but at the end of the day they found ways to get off the field, and that's the most important thing from a defensive standpoint."

On UNC QB Travis Burgess:

Pressed into action due to an injury to starter Billy Edwards Jr., Burgess had quite a debut. The 6-4, 210-pound true freshman thew for 354 yards and a touchdown and ran for 106 more and a score.

"I don't want to put any pressure on that young man, but he's going to be special," Elliott said. "And that's what I told him after the game. I'm not saying he's going to be like the two I had [at Clemson, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence], but man, he's damn good. ... I think that kid is going to be phenomenal going forward, because he's got the size, the arm, the athletic ability, but I saw a lot of the 'It' factor, too."

On qualifying for a bowl:

It's been seven years since the Cavaliers played in bowl games in consecutive seasons (three straight from 2017-19). In 2024, they lost their season finale at Virginia Tech when a win would have made them eligible; Saturday's win means that won't happen this year.

"I didn't mention it in the locker room," Elliott said. "Don't plan on talking about it, because all that matters is this next one. It's rivalry week, and we've got work to do from our end in making it competitive on the field. ... We're going to put this one to bed and move on to the one that has a cup. And our name hasn't been on the cup enough."