Three Reasons UVA Could Outperform Preseason ACC Ranking

In just under three weeks, Virginia basketball begins its 2026-27 season John Paul Jones Arena. This year could be a special one in Charlottesville.

Led by the returning core of Preseason All-ACC members Thijs De Ridder and Chance Mallory plus Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh, the Cavaliers were predicted to finish second in the conference.

However, given the potential of this Virginia team, is second place an underestimate? Could the Cavaliers conquer the Blue Devils and claim the ACC title in the regular season — or the postseason? There are a few reasons why that is less impossible than fans and analysts alike have been thinking.

1. Best returning core, and it is already proven

Virginia was just one of a handful of teams to return all eligible rotation players from last season. That is extremely rare in this era of college basketball. No ACC team has retained anything close to the Cavaliers' core four plus six depth pieces. That core already led Virginia to 30 wins last year. Imagine what it can do with another year of development and growth.

2. Virginia had Duke on the ropes last time

In the 2026 ACC Championship Game, the Cavaliers came just a few shots away from beating Duke. Costly fouls, sloppy turnovers and subpar rebounding ultimately made the difference in a 74-70 defeat. Virginia shut down star forward Cameron Boozer, holding him to just 3-17 shooting in an ugly outing.

This year, the Cavaliers face the Blue Devils twice (once at home and once on the road), although a third clash seems more likely than not. Most analysts agree that these are the top two teams in the ACC — but Coach Ryan Odom's team has a major advantage in experience and team chemistry.

Last season, Virginia looked far more prepared in its reprise against the Blue Devils compared to a blowout loss in Durham, N.C. Perhaps they can continue to learn from elite teams.

3. Cavaliers will be better prepared for the spotlight

One of the biggest differences between Odom's debut team and this one will be the schedule. The Cavaliers did play well against Miami, Louisville, NC State, Texas and others last year, but looked lost against North Carolina and Duke, This time around, there are goliaths at every turn.

Virginia has to go through UConn, Arkansas, Kentucky, Duke (twice), North Carolina, Louisville, Miami, Marquette, Xavier, and more. These Cavaliers are going to be prepared for primetime basketball. Because of that experience, Virginia should be able to take the next step in the postseason. Perhaps that includes finishing atop the conference standings or winning the ACC Tournament.