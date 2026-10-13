2026-27 Virginia Basketball Preview: Formidable Forwards

It is not often that a player with First Team All-ACC honors remains with the team the following year. Often, those players head to the NBA after receiving distinguished honors. Virginia has an exception in Thijs De Ridder.

The Belgian forward averaged 15.6 points per game last season (most on the team), shooting an efficient 50.8% from the field and 35.7% from three-point land. De Ridder also led Virginia with 6.2 rebounds per game. De Ridder could be categorizes as a bruiser, but he also contributed 40 threes and 57 assists. There are not many players in college basketball like Thijs De Ridder.

There are also not many players like Nolan Adekunle, the presumed starter at small forward. The German forward is an elite defender and rebounder, who can also contribute as a catch-and-shoot player. Adekunle is a strong fit alongside the core starters De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Chance Mallory and Sam Lewis.

Behind De Ridder and Adekunle, though, there are some intriguing players who change the whole lineup due to their varying styles and strengths.

Small forwards

Other than Adekunle, Christian Harmon is a strong contender to garner heavy minutes. Harmon, a fourth-year transfer from Arkansas State, was named Third Team All-Sun Belt last year. He is more of a guard, but his 6-foot-6 frame and general versatility allow him to move over a spot like Lewis did last year.

With the Red Wolves, Harmon averaged 12.8 points per game and netted the fifth-most threes in the Sun Belt (2.6 per game). He also displayed advanced vision, contributing 2.5 assists per game.

Harmon should be one of Virginia's most valuable reserves along with Jurian Dixon. Both players were frontrunners to earn the last starting spot before the late addition of Adekunle. However, when Adekunle sits, the team's defense might not be as elite.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Saint Louis Billikens forward Kalu Anya (6) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power forwards

The backup power forward spot is one of the most pivotal roles on this team. When De Ridder needs a breather, who is going to step up — and will they be able to replicate or improve on Devin Tillis' production?

Top options include Kalu Anya (fifth-year Saint Louis transfer), or Silas Barksdale (returning sophomore). Neither are as tall or big as De Ridder, but both players have promising potential.

If he reaches his potential, Barksdale can be a versatile scorer with elite length as a defender. Anya, on the other hand, is a strong rebounder and hyper-efficient scorer. Those two are the only viable options at power forward, unless Martin Carrere can handle defense and contribute in a pinch.