2026-27 Virginia basketball preview: One of the nation's top backcourts

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, it is time to preview Coach Ryan Odom's Virginia men's basketball roster, starting with the guards.

The backcourt can be summarized in a few words — the Chance Mallory show has arrived.

No, the sophomore guard is not the clear No. 1 player on this team (yet). That honor goes to Thijs De Ridder, who is coming off a First Team All-ACC season. However, Mallory now has the keys to this offense.

Mallory is no longer relegated to a bench role behind Malik Thomas and Dallin Hall. And because the current logjam exists mostly at shooting guard and small forward, Mallory will command the lion's share of minutes at his position. He is expected to produce a massive breakout season. Many outlets have Mallory listed as one of the 10 best point guards in the country.

The only questions at point guard are if Mallory can rise to those expectations, and if Jan Vide can be a valuable contributor in a reserve role. The more interesting conversation lies at the shooting guard position.

Based on updated projections, it looks like Nolan Adekunle has won the starting small forward role. That means Sam Lewis will be starting at shooting guard — moving over from the three, where he played last season. Let's take a deeper look.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis (5) dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting guards

Lewis is the starter. Behind him, there will be a battle for reserve minutes between Jurian Dixon, Christian Harmon and Elijah Gertrude — plus possibly Vide and Martin Carrerre in certain situations.

The key for Virginia is flexibility. Because De Ridder and Johann Grunloh can dominate in the paint and contribute as outside shooters, the Cavaliers have fantastic spacing. There will be open lanes for slashing guards, and when defenses try to contain the forwards down low, the outside shot could be more open if passing is sharp. This is a "pick your poison" offense.

Like Mallory, Lewis is also expected to make a leap this season. He averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.3% from long distance. Lewis was often one of the Cavaliers' top shooters, scoring 15-plus against on 10 occasions against ACC opponents.

However, there were low moments. Lewis was called for multiple technical fouls in Virginia's postseason run. In the NCAA Tournament loss to Tennesseee, Lewis contributed five points (2-9 shooting, including 1-5 from three).

If Lewis ever goes cold, the Cavaliers could try another sharpshooter like Dixon — who averaged 15.9 points per game at UC Irvine last season. Regardless of how Lewis performs, Dixon should be one of the top options off the bench as a reliable scorer.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) looks to pass during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point guards

Behind Mallory, the only clear option is Vide. He is a very different player than Mallory, which could make for some interesting lineups. Mallory barely checks in around 5-foot-10 while Vide is 6-foot-6. Vide is one of the biggest wildcards on this team.

As a scorer, he has potential. Vide dropped 28 at Washington State last season. Virginia has several scorers. This team needs a reliable distributor more than it needs another shooter. There is only one basketball, after all. Vide had 12 games with five or more assists last year, so there is a chance he fills that passing role off the bench.

Things could get even more interesting, however.

Odom sang Vide's praises after the exhibition game, even saying that Mallory and Vide could share the court together in certain situations. If that works, the Cavaliers could have two distributors alongside a duo of sharpshooters (perhaps Dixon and Lewis), with De Ridder or Grunloh anchoring the defense. Everyone in that lineup can shoot — but the key is having a second strong passer.

The point guard situation encapsulates the general status of this basketball team. There is talent and continuity galore, and the questions are not about what this team cannot do — they are about what this team could do creatively.