Three keys to victory for Virginia vs Delaware

The Cavaliers' season rolls on — the next task is a Saturday evening matchup with Delaware at Scott Stadium. Virginia is looking for a massive "get right" game after suffering its first loss of the season against West Virginia in Charlotte, N.C.

Once again, the Cavaliers are in primetime with a 6 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. They have a chance to get back on the right track with a blowout victory — here are three keys to doing so.

Return to dominating the trenches

In theory, Virginia's offensive line should outmatch just about any defensive line it faces. Saturday, the Mountaineers recorded a few sacks and the Cavaliers averaged a season-low 4.2 yards per carry. However, when factoring out a 47-yard touchdown, Virginia barely averaged three yards a carry.

The Cavaliers are looking for a big rebound against Delaware, and it starts by getting back to the root of this football team — playing physical, tough football in the run game.

On the other side of the ball, Virginia also needs more production from the defensive line. PFF graded Darrion Henry-Young and Matthew Fobbs-White as the 37th and 40th-best Cavaliers in the loss to West Virginia.

The defensive line recorded just one sack and one tackle for loss. Virginia will need its defensive line to step up, establish dominance and take over the game.

Do not underestimate the opponent

As simple as it sounds, Virginia cannot underestimate the Blue Hens. Delaware has a 42-7 win over Merrimack and a 22-14 win over Coastal Carolina. Delaware also gave the SEC's Vanderbilt a scare on the road, leading at halftime.

The Cavaliers must treat the Blue Hens like a competitive ACC opponent, and come out of the tunnel ready to deliver big hits, pummel Delaware's defense and jump out to a multi-touchdown lead early.

Secondary must be tight

Three of the worst PFF grades on the team were awarded to Ethan Minter, Brandyn Hillman, Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard. That is almost always going to be a recipe for disaster. Some members of the starting defensive backfield were burned a few times against Norfolk State as well.

If Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci gets comfortable and starts throwing all over Virginia's defense, then this game could quickly become rather scary for the Cavaliers. The defensive backs need to hold their own in coverage, and also make plays like Hillman did in the first two games.