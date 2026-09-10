Three Virginia defenders to watch against Norfolk State

Virginia's defense was nearly perfect in its week zero win against NC State. The Wolfpack, with an electric offense, only scored eight points. The Cavaliers were rewarded — they are now ranked No. 25 in the country.

The next challenge for Virginia will be a Friday night clash with Norfolk State. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski's unit will be striving to shut out the visitors. Here are three players worth watching, each of whom are integral to the shutout effort.

LB Kam Robinson

It does not matter if he plays one snap or if he plays 50. Virginia fans will be elated to see star linebacker Kam Robinson make his season debut. Robinson is one of the best defensive players in the country. He leads all returning players in ACC Defensive Player of the Year votes, boosted by finishing runner-up last year despite missing six games.

The hype surrounding Robinson's return is fair — but so is caution regarding his health. Robinson tore his ACL Nov. 15, so he is returning ahead of schedule. His game speed, aggression and lateral movement will be monitored closely.

NT Anthony Britton

Because he is a starter, Britton might not play a majority of this game against an FCS opponent. However, when he is on the field, he could make some explosive plays. Britton is an extremely strong and sturdy interior defensive lineman with the ability to deliver big hits.

Britton also has advanced pass rush arsenal for an interior lineman. He should excel against a vastly inferior Norfolk State offensive line. Britton earned Virginia's 10th-highest PFF grade in the Aug. 29 win over the Wolfpack — now imagine what he could do against the Spartans.

LB Derek Uran and Dallas Brannon

While there may be two players listed, they are effectively in the same situation and can be paired together as a result. Playing time is hard to come by on a team rich with upperclassmen. Friday, however, there are dozens and dozens of snaps up for grabs. Uran and Brannon, two freshmen linebackers, could take advantage.

In the offseason, coaches praised the duo for their strength and natural talent. What better opportunity is there than playing heavy snaps against a subpar opponent? Uran and Brannon will get a taste of game action (with a large lead) and little pressure to perform. But if they can make some big plays, perhaps they receive some snaps later in the season.