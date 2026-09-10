Ten important notes to know for Virginia vs. Norfolk State

Friday, Virginia's season rolls on as the Cavaliers host Norfolk State at 7 p.m. at Scott Stadium. It may carry far lesser stakes than the game against NC State, but even so, Virginia has some goals to accomplish. Here are 10 notes to know in advance.

Early success

Virginia was ranked No. 25 in the first AP Poll of the regular season. That has not happened since 2005. Another note — the Cavaliers have been in first place in the ACC (tied or sole possession) for the past 298 days.

Bettridge is six points away from becoming UVA’s all-time leading scorer

With 327 career points, fifth-year kicker Will Bettridge needs just six points Friday to surpass Connor Hughes and become Virginia’s all-time leading scorer. One field goal and a trio of extra points could do it. Alternatively, if the Cavaliers score six touchdowns (likely), Bettridge could drill six extra points for the record. Side note — Bettridge was the nation’s No. 13 scorer in 2025.

More veteran milestones

Friday is set to be the 50th start of Noah Josey’s career (45th consecutive start). Beau Pribula and Xavier Brown are roughly 20 yards away from each surpassing 1,000 career rushing yards. Kam Robinson needs one tackle to reach the career mark of 200, while Fisher Camac needs one more to reach 100.

Turnover frenzy

The Cavaliers have forced at least one turnover in 11 of their past 12 games. According to Elliott, winning the turnover margin is crucial to winning a game. That is especially true for Virginia, because a turnover could be a triple threat — an opponent loses possession, the Cavaliers can hold onto the ball for nearly a full quarter and end the drive with a touchdown. That is catastrophic for opponents.

Well-rested Cavaliers

Elliott’s Virginia teams are 6-0 in the first game after a bye week. Not that the result of this game is in doubt, but that figure should move to a pristine 7-0.

In-state soiree

Once the Cavaliers play Norfolk State, they will have faced every Virginia-based Division I team except for Hampton (Virginia will play the Pirates in 2029). The Cavaliers won the previous matchup against every in-state team except for James Madison in 2023. As for this week’s game, there are 87 Commonwealth natives on the two rosters.

Defense, defense, defense

Last time out, Virginia held NC State to just eight points. It was the first time the Wolfpack were held to single-digit points against an unranked team since Oct. 14, 2023 (at Duke). The Cavaliers had the ACC’s second-best scoring defense last season.

Home cooking

Friday night’s game will be the second of Virginia’s seven home games this year. Of those seven games, the Cavaliers also have a second Friday night game, which is a rematch with Duke. Virginia will hope to build upon a promising trend in terms of increased attendance.

Resume on thin ice

Virginia’s College Football Playoff hopes rest on strength of record, not strength of schedule. The Cavaliers face just one ranked team this regular season — so going 11-1 or 12-0 is non-negotiable if this team is to reach the CFP. This week, a major blowout is required.

Backups galore

When Virginia inevitably leaps ahead to a big lead, expect several backups to find some rare playing time. Deep reserves, such as third-string quarterback Cole Geer, should find significant snaps Friday.