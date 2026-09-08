Virginia releases depth chart for week two against Norfolk State
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Tuesday, the Cavaliers officially released their depth chart for week two. There are no changes from the previous depth chart released during NC State week.
What has changed, however, is that Tony Elliott told the media Kam Robinson and Corey Costner should be good to go for Friday’s game against Norfolk State. The Cavaliers also expect to have Isaiah Robinson back Friday.
Rico Flores Jr. is listed as a starter but Elliott said he is not healthy enough to play Friday. Virginia hopes to have Flores back for the West Virginia game Sept. 19. Dillon Newton-Short is further behind Flores in his recovery.
Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:
- QB Beau Pribula
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
- WR (X)Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman
- WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney
- WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson
- TE Dakota Twitty
- LT McKale Boley
- LG Noah Josey
- C Drake Metcalf
- RG Makilan Thomas
- RT Monroe Mills
- DE Fisher Camac
- DT Jason Hammond
- NT Anthony Britton
- BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
- LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus
- SPUR Donavon Platt
- CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard
- S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter
Top backups
Based on the NC State game and injury updates, the top reserves should remain unchanged.. Here is the “next man up” listed on the depth chart.
- QB Eli Holstein
- RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
- WR (X) Dylan Cope
- WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah
- WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin
- TE Connor Cox or John Rogers
- LT Ben York
- LG Cole Surber
- C Ryan Brubaker
- RG Dane Wlekinski
- RT Jon Adair
- DE Nnanna Anyanwu
- DT Sichan John
- NT Darrion Henry-Young
- BANDIT Devon Baxter
- LB (MIKE) Landon Danley
- LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy
- SPUR Jaylen Jones
- CB (Left) Jam Jackson
- CB (Right) Justin Ross
- FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
- SS Montino Williams
There were no reported injuries sustained Aug. 29 against the Wolfpack. That is a major win for the Cavaliers. They will hope to keep a healthy roster heading into the Mountaineers game, when they expect to get their projected No. 1 receiver on the field for his Virginia debut.
Virginia is also looking forward to a healthy Newton-Short, who was expected to be part of the WR rotation. For this week, all eyes will be on Kam Robinson to see how he performs in his first game since he tore his ACL Nov. 15 at Duke. His snaps might be limited if the Cavaliers are leading by several touchdowns early in the game.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock