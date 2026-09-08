Virginia releases depth chart for week two against Norfolk State

Tuesday, the Cavaliers officially released their depth chart for week two. There are no changes from the previous depth chart released during NC State week.

What has changed, however, is that Tony Elliott told the media Kam Robinson and Corey Costner should be good to go for Friday’s game against Norfolk State. The Cavaliers also expect to have Isaiah Robinson back Friday.

Rico Flores Jr. is listed as a starter but Elliott said he is not healthy enough to play Friday. Virginia hopes to have Flores back for the West Virginia game Sept. 19. Dillon Newton-Short is further behind Flores in his recovery.

Here is the starting lineup, first for the offense:

QB Beau Pribula

RB Jekail Middlebrook

WR (X)Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman

WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney

WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson

TE Dakota Twitty

LT McKale Boley

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT Monroe Mills

DE Fisher Camac

DT Jason Hammond

NT Anthony Britton

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

SPUR Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson and Omillio Agard

S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter

Top backups

Based on the NC State game and injury updates, the top reserves should remain unchanged.. Here is the “next man up” listed on the depth chart.

QB Eli Holstein

RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X) Dylan Cope

WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah

WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin

TE Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT Ben York

LG Cole Surber

C Ryan Brubaker

RG Dane Wlekinski

RT Jon Adair

DE Nnanna Anyanwu

DT Sichan John

NT Darrion Henry-Young

BANDIT Devon Baxter

LB (MIKE) Landon Danley

LB (WILL) Caleb Hardy

SPUR Jaylen Jones

CB (Left) Jam Jackson

CB (Right) Justin Ross

FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS Montino Williams

There were no reported injuries sustained Aug. 29 against the Wolfpack. That is a major win for the Cavaliers. They will hope to keep a healthy roster heading into the Mountaineers game, when they expect to get their projected No. 1 receiver on the field for his Virginia debut.

Virginia is also looking forward to a healthy Newton-Short, who was expected to be part of the WR rotation. For this week, all eyes will be on Kam Robinson to see how he performs in his first game since he tore his ACL Nov. 15 at Duke. His snaps might be limited if the Cavaliers are leading by several touchdowns early in the game.