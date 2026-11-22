Virginia beat North Carolina 41-24 (which was actually 41-18 before garbage time). Any adjective along the lines of smackdown, rout, beatdown or some other term would be appropriate.

Postgame, Tar Heels Coach Bill Belichick was less than jolly. He gave several brief answers. One of them aptly describes how the day went for the Cavaliers — "everything." Just. Everything.

Q: Coach, from your perspective, what did Virginia do well offensively?



Belichick: "Everything."



Q: What were some of the things specifically that they did that gave you guys trouble?



Belichick: "Everything." — Xander (@xandertilock) November 21, 2026

Everything. That's what went right for the Cavaliers (just about). Even though North Carolina freshman signal-caller Travis Burgess had 460 total yards, his team was held to just 10 points in the first three quarters. It was a truly odd spectacle.

The Tar Heels made big plays often (12 plays of 10-plus yards), but Virginia simply made the bigger ones. Whether it was a 75-yard receiving touchdown by running back Jekail Middlebrook (program-best since 2023) or two interceptions by the Cavaliers defense, Virginia looked like the contagious clutch crew it had in 2025.

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On the subject of Middlebrook, he had the best day of his Cavaliers career. He caught five patches for 140 yards and a touchdown — and he also ran six times for 21 yards. Middlebrook (and Xavier Brown) torched North Carolina's linebackers all day long. A lot of credit belongs to offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who returned to what made this offense sing last year.

By living through a route combination of wheel, comeback, curl, cross and go routes, quarterback Beau Pribula looked comfortable and had possibly the best outing outing of his season. Pribula finished 19-24 for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He was still very inefficient as a runner, but with an offense structured around his big arm, he was a true star for the first time in months.

Virginia dominated — sending off its 50-some seniors with style. Many of those graduate players are the last remnants of the Coach Bronco Mendenhall era (and the first season of the Elliott era). Players like Noah Josey, McKale Boley Will Bettridge, Daniel Sparks and others got to have one more Senior Day. This time, it really is the last one. Eligibility rules have changed.

How fitting for a home finale to be an "everything goes right" type of day. That's what Elliott wanted.

To cap it all off, Bettridge (No. 41) scored the 41st point on the final home kick of his collegiate career. Yes, "everything" even includes a storybook ending for Virginia's all-time leading scorer.