Tipoff Time Announced for Virginia Basketball vs. Villanova in Baltimore
The Virginia men's basketball game against Villanova on Friday, November 15th at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland will tip off at 5pm ET and will be televised on TNT, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Position Sports on Thursday afternoon. The Hall of Fame Series Baltimore will feature a double header at CFG Bank Arena, with UVA taking on Villanova at 5pm ET on TNT and then Virginia Tech facing Penn State at approximately 7:30pm ET on Peacock.
Fans can purchase tickets to the Virginia-Villanova Hall of Fame Series game in Baltimore by visiting www.HOFSeries.com.
The other parts of this year's loaded Hall of Fame Series include:
- a women's basketball game featuring South Carolina and Michigan followed by a men's basketball game featuring Ohio State and Texas on Monday, November 4th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Grand Canyon taking on Arizona State in both women's basketball and men's basketball in a double header on Thursday, November 14th at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- a men's basketball game featuring Gonzaga and UConn on Saturday, December 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This will be the ninth-all-time meeting between Virginia and Villanova, but first since 2017, when the Cavaliers and Wildcats played the second of a home-and-home series. UVA won the first of those two meetings, knocking off the eventual National Champions 86-75 on December 19th, 2015 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Virginia then traveled to Philadelphia to take on then-No. 1 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center. Donte DiVincenzo tapped in a putback layup at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 61-59 win over UVA on January 29th, 2017 in the most recent meeting between the two programs, who are responsible for winning three of the last eight national titles.
Virginia leads Villanova 5-3 in the all-time series, which dates back to the 1980-1981 season, when the Cavaliers beat the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament.
In addition to Villanova, Virginia will play three other major conference opponents in non-conference play. The Cavaliers will take on Tennessee, ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP Top 25, in the opening round of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, and then the Hoos will play either No. 8 Baylor or St. John's, who received votes in the preseason AP poll in their second game in the Bahamas. Virginia will also face No. 21 Florida for the second year in a row, this time as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge, which sends the Cavaliers down to Gainesville for a tough true road game.
Click here to see Virginia's complete 2024-2025 schedule and read our article breaking down the good and bad of UVA's slate this season here: UVA Basketball Schedule Reaction: The Good and Bad of Virginia's 24-25 Slate
More Virginia Basketball News & Content
Virginia Basketball Picked to Finish 5th in ACC Preseason Poll
UVA Basketball Ranked 78th in KenPom Preseason Ratings
Ryan Dunn is Being Called the Steal of the NBA Draft After 4 Preseason Games
UVA Basketball: What We Learned From the Blue-White Scrimmage
ACC Men's Basketball Season Predictions: Where Will Virginia Finish in the ACC?