2024-2025 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule Released | Analysis, Takeaways
The 2024-2025 ACC men's basketball composite schedule was unveiled on Tuesday night and with that, we now have the complete schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball season.
Take a look at the 31-game slate for the 2024-2025 UVA men's basketball season below:
Date
Opponent
LocationW
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Campbell
Charlottesville, VA
Monday, Nov. 11
Coppin State
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Nov. 15
Villanova
Baltimore, MD
Thursday, Nov. 21
Tennessee
Nassau, Bahamas
Friday, Nov. 22
Baylor/St. John's
Nassau, Bahamas
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Manhattan
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, Nov. 29
Holy Cross
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Dec. 4
at Florida
Gainesville, FL
Saturday, Dec. 7
at SMU
Dallas, TX
Thursday, Dec. 12
Bethune-Cookman
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Memphis
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, Dec. 22
American
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Dec. 31
NC State
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Jan. 4
Louisville
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Jan. 8
at California
Berkeley, CA
Saturday, Jan. 11
at Stanford
Stanford, CA
Wednesday, Jan. 15
SMU
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Jan. 18
at Louisville
Louisville, KY
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Boston College
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Jan. 25
Notre Dame
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, Jan. 29
at Miami
Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, Feb. 1
Virginia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
Monday, Feb. 3
at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Saturday, Feb. 8
Georgia Tech
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Feb. 15
at Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA
Monday, Feb. 17
Duke
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Feb. 22
at North Carolina
Chapel Hill, NC
Wednesday, Feb. 26
at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, NC
Saturday, Mar. 1
Clemson
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, Mar. 4
Florida State
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, Mar. 8
at Syracuse
Syracuse, NY
The first thing that stands out about Virginia's ACC schedule is a brutal 11-day stretch from February 15-26 that will see the Cavaliers play at Virginia Tech, host Duke, visit North Carolina, and then play at Wake Forest. Unfortunately, the biggest marquee matchup on Virginia's slate of home games comes on a Monday night, as UVA will host Duke on Monday, February 17th, just 48 hours after a road trip to Blacksburg, where the Cavaliers haven't won since 2020.
Virginia has two Saturday-Monday turnarounds during ACC play. UVA hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday, February 1st and then travels to take on Pittsburgh on the following Monday night. The Cavaliers will also play games on back-to-back days as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau.
Virginia's home Saturday games are against Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, and Clemson. UVA's final home game of the season will be against Florida State on Tuesday, March 4th.
UVA has a number of late-night games on its schedule this season:
- Thursday, November 21st at 9:30pm: vs. Tennessee (Bahamas)
- Wednesday, January 8th at 11pm: at California
- Wednesday, January 15th at 9pm: vs. SMU
- Wednesday, February 26th at 9pm: at Wake Forest
- Tuesday, March 4th at 9pm: vs. Florida State
The ACC adopted a new scheduling model to adjust for the conference expanding to 18 teams by adding Cal, Stanford, and SMU. Under this new scheduling model, Virginia will continue to play Louisville and Virginia Tech twice each year and will have one additional repeat opponent that changes each season. The other 14 conference opponents will only be on UVA's schedule once per regular season until it is that school's turn to play the Cavaliers twice. This season, SMU joins Louisville and Virginia Tech as the two teams playing Virginia twice in ACC play.
See Virginia's full home/away matchups in ACC play for the 2024-2025 men's basketball season below:
Home/Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame
Away: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
The format for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will remain unchanged in 2025, with only the top 15 teams in the final conference standings qualifying to participate in the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
Virginia's regular season schedule in 2024-2025 includes six opponents who made the 2024 NCAA Tournament: Tennessee, Florida, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, and NC State (and potentially Baylor should the Cavaliers draw the Bears in their second game in the Bahamas).
We previously broke down UVA's non-conference schedule to project how difficult that portion of the schedule is going to be for the Cavaliers. Read that article here: How Difficult is UVA's Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25?
