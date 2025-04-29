Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter Combine for 37 to Advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals
The former Virginia teammates Ty Jerome and DeAndre Hunter continue to play pivotal roles for the Cleveland Cavaliers off the bench as the two combined for 37 points in Game 4 to lift the Cavs to a crushing 138-83 victory over the Miami Heat to clinch the series 4-0.
Hunter, who scored the second most points on the team on Monday night, scored 19 points on 6/11 shooting, which included going ¾ from three-point land. Also, coming off the bench, Jerome made his presence felt with 18 points, shooting ⅝ from the field and ⅗ from deep. He also added five assists and three rebounds.
For highlights, Jerome flashed his clutch gene with a deep buzzer-beater three to close the third quarter, firing up his bench while silencing the Miami crowd that did not have much to cheer about on Monday night as the Cavs raced out to a 32-8 lead they did not look back from.
Throughout the series, Jerome demonstrated why he was a 6th Man of the Year finalist, showing his efficiency as a shooter in the minimal minutes he earned. Over the course of the four games, Jerome played 91 minutes while scoring an impressive 65 points with a 68.1 true shooting percentage and 50% from three while dishing 19 assists and committing just two turnovers. Jerome also earned a +88 plus/minus score, the best in the NBA this postseason and the largest in a series by a bench player since the stat was tracked in 1997.
As for Hunter, he finished the series with 52 points while shooting 61.5% from range but showed his true value on the defensive end as he limited opposing shooters to 37.1% (13/35) in the first round.
In Game 3, Hunter earned a +34 plus/minus score, the highest plus/minus off the bench in a playoff game in Cleveland's franchise history.
With a clean four-game sweep for the Cavaliers, they now await the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks series winner. Currently, the Pacers lead the series 3-1 with Game 4 in Milwaukee on Tuesday at 6 pm.
The Cavaliers are the one seed in the East for the first time since the 2015-16 season, where they ended up winning the NBA title, pulling a historic comeback after trailing 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
Last time out in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cavaliers lost 4-1 to the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics.
The round two schedule has yet to be announced, but either way, Cleveland will have home-court advantage until at least the NBA Finals.
