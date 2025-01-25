Ty Jerome Goes 8/8 From Three, Scores Career-High 33 Points
Ty Jerome had not only the best game of his professional basketball career, but a historically great shooting performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-129 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. The former UVA basketball star went a perfect 8/8 from beyond the arc and scored a career-high 33 points off the bench.
Jerome became just the 11th player in NBA history to shoot 8/8 or better from three in a single game, the first Cleveland Cavalier in franchise history to make eight consecutive three-pointers in a game, and joined Stephen Curry as the only NBA players with eight or more threes without a miss in a game this season.
Watch Jerome's full highlights from the game in the video below:
Jerome finished with 33 points on 11/14 shooting, 8/8 from three, and 3/4 from the free throw line to go along with three assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He became the first reserve in NBA history to have that stat line.
Unfortunately, Jerome also committed a costly turnover late in the game, as he miscommunicated with Donovan Mitchell and threw the inbounds pass away when the Cavs were down by three points with less than 10 seconds to go in regulation. With that said, Jerome's elite shooting was the biggest reason the Cavs still had a chance at that point in the game. Jerome scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a clutch three-pointer that pulled Cleveland back within one point with 12 seconds remaining.
Jerome is in the midst of a breakout season in this, his sixth season in the NBA. After missing big parts of his first five seasons with significant injuries, including almost all of the 2023-2024 campaign, Jerome is finally healthy and taking full advantage of his opportunities.
Jerome's previous career-high came earlier this season, when he scored 29 points on 10/19 shooting and 7/12 from beyond the arc in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on November 20th. He has scored in double figures 20 times this season and has scored at least 20 points five times. Jerome is now averaging career-highs in scoring and three-point shooting percentage.
Despite the tough loss in Philly, the Cleveland Cavaliers still own the best record in the Eastern Conference at 36-8, leading second place Boston by 5.5 games, and they are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the NBA. Ty Jerome having a breakthrough season coming off the bench is a big reason for that success and the Cavs will need him to continue playing at a high level as they push towards the playoffs.
