Updated FPI game-by-game projections for Virginia heading into week two
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As of Tuesday, ESPN’s Football Power Index predicts the Cavaliers will go 10-2 this season — although the game at Virginia Tech is as close to a toss-up as it gets.
Now that every team has played at least one game, FPI has been adjusted based on both Virginia and its opponents. Here is the game-by-game breakdown.
Norfolk State — 99% chance of victory
It would be a stupendous shock if Friday’s game is remotely close. The result of this contest was never and will never be in doubt.
West Virginia — 84.9% chance of victory
The Mountaineers barely scraped by Coastal Carolina at home. That is a bad sign, especially given that Virginia is leagues better than the Chanticleers. West Virginia’s defense was exposed and might cost them in this neutral site contest in Charlotte.
Delaware — 89.9% chance of victory
These odds are surprisingly low. The Blue Hens have not faced an FBS opponent yet, although they have Vanderbilt on the schedule this week. A blowout loss should boost the odds closer towards about 97% for the Cavaliers.
At Florida State — 53.9% chance of victory
Virginia’s odds have improved in this game, especially after the Seminoles defense allowed well north of 500 yards of total offense against SMU — and their offense failed to capitalize on four Mustang turnovers and a missed field goal. Florida State has the worst ACC record over the past two seasons and does not look like a genuine threat in the conference.
Syracuse — 77.3% chance of victory
Virginia’s Homecomings game has held steady in terms of projections. The Orange beat up on a subpar FCS team and have to prove themselves against a genuine Power Four contender.
At SMU — 34.6% chance of victory
These odds continue to dwindle (slightly). SMU had some ugly moments but still eked out a win at Florida State. The Mustangs remain firmly in the ACC’s No. 2 tier with the Cavaliers and a few others.
Duke — 73.6% chance of victory
The Blue Devils were great defensively but average offensively against Tulane. Virginia will be a starkly different task for them to handle. Duke may be a little too high at 27.3%, but perhaps that number decreases in a few weeks?
At Wake Forest — 62.5% chance of victory
A road favorite at near 63% could be a slight overestimate. The Demon Deacons are a feisty bunch capable of mind-boggling upsets. Virginia learned this last year. The Cavaliers will not underestimate Wake Forest this time around.
California — 90.8% chance of victory
Near 91% feels way too low against a talented ACC team. The Golden Bears were beyond mediocre defensively and had a few offensive miscues, but they still have a budding star at quarterback and the talent to upset any opponent.
North Carolina — 69.8% chance of victory
Virginia’s odds have taken a major dip in this game after the Tar Heels upset TCU. The Cavaliers should still be favored by about 76% based on North Carolina’s continual offensive struggles.
At Virginia Tech — 49.4% chance of victory
This figure does not bode well for the Hokies. As the hosting team, they are just 0.7% away from being underdogs in a crucial rivalry game. This also says a lot about how well Virginia is viewed. The Cavaliers might even be favored in a month or two.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock