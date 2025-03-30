Updated List of Virginia's 35 NCAA Team National Championships
Virginia women's swim & dive won its fifth-consecutive national title last weekend, claiming the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship in Federal Way, Washington. The Cavaliers won 10 of the 21 event titles, including four of the five relays, and finished with 544 total points in the final team standings, 127 points ahead of second-place Stanford.
UVA broke six NCAA records and five swimmers won individual NCAA titles, headlined by Gretchen Walsh, who won three individual titles and swam as part of four title-winning relay teams. She was named the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division I Women's Swimmer of the Year for the second season in a row and finished her collegiate career with nine individual event titles and a perfect 16/16 on relay titles. Her older sister, Alex Walsh, won one individual title and three relay titles and finished her career with nine individual titles as well as 14 relay titles. Claire Curzan won two NCAA titles and four relay titles, Anna Moesch won three relay titles, and Maxine Parker won two relay titles.
UVA head coach Todd DeSorbo was named the CSCAA Swim Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season. He became the fastest first-time head coach to win five swimming & diving championships, accomplishing the feat in his first seven tries. DeSorbo is tied for third-most NCAA championships among active head coaches.
Virginia joined Texas (1984-1988) and Stanford (1992-1996) as the only programs to win five straight national titles in women's swimming & diving. This is the first time that any UVA sports team has won five NCAA national titles in a row. UVA men's soccer won four NCAA championships in a row from 1991 to 1994.
With this title, University of Virginia sports teams have now won 35 NCAA team national championships. Here's the updated list:
Virginia: 35 NCAA Team National Championships
1938: Boxing
1972: Men’s Lacrosse
1981: Women’s Cross Country
1982: Women’s Cross Country
1989: Men’s Soccer
1991: Men’s Soccer
1991: Women’s Lacrosse
1992: Men’s Soccer
1993: Men’s Soccer
1993: Women’s Lacrosse
1994: Men’s Soccer
1999: Men’s Lacrosse
2003: Men’s Lacrosse
2004: Women’s Lacrosse
2006: Men’s Lacrosse
2009: Men’s Soccer
2010: Women’s Rowing
2011: Men’s Lacrosse
2012: Women’s Rowing
2013: Men’s Tennis
2014: Men’s Soccer
2015: Baseball
2015: Men’s Tennis
2016: Men’s Tennis
2017: Men’s Tennis
2019: Men’s Basketball
2019: Men’s Lacrosse
2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving
2021: Men’s Lacrosse
2022: Women's Swimming & Diving
2022: Men's Tennis
2023: Women's Swimming & Diving
2023: Men's Tennis
2024: Women's Swimming & Diving
2025: Women's Swimming & Diving
Virginia is tied with Oregon for 15th-most NCAA team national championships among Division I schools. With Stanford and Cal joining the Atlantic Coast Conference, UVA is now fourth for most NCAA titles in the ACC, trailing Cal (43), North Carolina (51), and Stanford (135), but the Cavaliers have by far the most NCAA titles of any school in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
